How to Watch Justin Verlander's Final Career Start With Tigers: TV Channel, Radio

The penultimate game of the 2026 Detroit Tigers season is here. It's been an underwhelming year, as high expectations led to the Tigers falling short of the playoffs in a wide-open American League.

As Detroit closes the book on this season, one major chapter remains. Justin Verlander will make the final start of his storied 21-year career.

Here is a rundown of Saturday's game, including how to watch, who Verlander is pitching against, and injury updates.

How to Watch Pirates vs. Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander. Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

TV: Detroit SportsNet

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM, LaZ WDTW 1310AM/107.9FM

Pitching Matchup

Pirates: TBD vs. Tigers: Justin Verlander (266-159, 3.33 ERA)

Verlander signed a one-year deal to reunite with the club that drafted him with the second overall pick in 2004. This will be just his second start of the year. On March 30, Verlander pitched 3.2 innings, allowed six hits, five earned runs and two walks.

On April 4, he was placed on the 15-day injured list with left hip inflammation and a hamstring injury. On June 2, he suffered another injury setback during a rehab assignment. It's been a frustrating year for the veteran, but it appears he's finally ready to toe the rubber once more. He spoke about the recovery process with Jason Beck of MLB.com.

“Obviously it's been frustrating, not at all how I envisioned the year going,” Verlander said. “I honestly didn't envision this being the last season, but that's the way things go, and [I] slowly came to the realization through the course of the year when I just couldn't get back out there. That's been quite difficult, but I've come to terms with it and feel good about where things are at.

Verlander announced in July that 2026 was his last season. Now, the future Hall of Famer gets to pitch in front of the Tigers crowd. Verlander is one of the most decorated pitchers ever. He's a 3-time Cy Young Award winner, an A.L. MVP, 10-time All-Star, and a 2-time World Series champion.

But what will the final chapter say? Hopefully, it ends on a high note. Over 10 career appearances against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Verlander is 5-2 with a 3.08 ERA and 60 strikeouts.

Tigers Injuries

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty. Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10-Day Injured List: RF Kerry Carpenter (left foot plantar fasciitis), INF Colt Keith (left thumb sprain)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Troy Melton (right arm fatigue), RHP Jack Flaherty (right flexor inflammation), RHP Kyle Finnegan (left groin inflammation)

60-Day Injured List: RHP Will Vest (right elbow stress fracture), RHP Burch Smith (right shoulder inflammation), LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery), SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain), OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm), OF Wenceel Perez (left orbital fracture), OF Matt Vierling (left adductor strain)