How to Watch Tigers Series Opener vs Astros: TV Channel, Radio

The Detroit Tigers suffered a tough series loss to the New York Yankees after falling 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Starting pitcher Tarik Skubal was roughed up by the long ball. He allowed a pair of solo home runs to Paul Goldschmidt and then, after a nine-pitch battle with Jasson Dominguez, took Skubal deep to take the lead in the sixth inning.

Now the Tigers (34-46) are looking to wrap up the homestand on a high note as they host the Houston Astros. Detroit is hoping to get Jack Flaherty back this series. The Astros (39-43) are coming off a series win against the Toronto Blue Jays. Here is a rundown of Thursday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Astros vs Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Troy Melton throws. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

TV: Detroit SportsNet

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM, LaZ WDTW 1310AM/107.9FM

Pitching Matchup

Astros: Tatsuya Imai (4-3, 6.15 ERA)

vs.

Tigers: Troy Melton (4-0, 2.56 ERA)

Melton will make his sixth start of the season. His previous outing got off to a rocky start after he allowed a leadoff home run to Sam Antonacci on the second pitch of the game. After that, he didn't allow another hit through six innings. Melton walked three and struck out five.

The 25-year-old has continued to thrive as a starter. Last season, he made 12 relief appearances, but Melton is showing no signs of slowing down as a starting pitcher. He's been a groundball pitcher this year and induced weak contact.

Imai's last start saw him rack up 11 strikeouts against the Cleveland Guardians. He allowed all three runs in the third inning but still made it through six innings and got the win. Imai didn't pitch in the previous series against Detroit. His biggest issue has been the early-inning woes.

All 28 of Imai's earned runs have come in the first four innings. If he's able to make it through four, he's been dominant. The Tigers will have to get the Astros' righty early in the game to have a chance.

Tigers Injuries

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty pitches. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List: OF Wenceel Pérez (left orbital fracture), 2B Gleyber Torres (left oblique strain)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Jack Flaherty (left peroneal strain), RHP Burch Smith (right shoulder inflammation)

60-Day Injured List: RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation), RHP Jackson Jobe (June 2025 Tommy John surgery), LHP Brant Hurter (lumbar spine inflammation), LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery), SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain), OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm), INF/OF Javier Báez (right ankle sprain)