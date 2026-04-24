How to Watch Tigers Series Opener vs Reds: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The Detroit Tigers are coming off a fun series win over the Milwaukee Brewers at home. Thursday's 5-4 victory ended in dramatic fashion, as outfielder Jahmai Jones hit a game-tying, pinch-hit home run in the bottom of the eighth inning. That was followed by Spencer Torkelson's walk-off homer in the ninth inning.

The Tigers head into the weekend with a 14-12 record and are tied with the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the American League Central. They'll hit the road to take on the Cincinnati Reds (16-9), who are coming off a series win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Here is a rundown of Friday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Tigers vs Reds

Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez pitches in the first inning. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Where: Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

TV: Detroit Sportsnet

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM

Pitching Matchup

Tigers: Framber Valdez (2-1, 3.30 ERA) vs Reds: Andrew Abbott (0-2, 5.84 ERA)

Valdez has been terrific in his last two starts. Against the Kansas City Royals, he threw seven innings, allowing one run on four hits, with just one strikeout. It was a little uncharacteristic for Valdez to have a low strikeout number, but he was equally as effective.

He put up identical numbers in his previous start, surrendering one run on three hits over six innings of work. He also racked up seven strikeouts and two walks. He'll look to slow down a Reds' offense that put up a combined 19 runs against the Rays.

After a stellar first start for Abbott, the 26-year-old has not found a groove in April. He hasn't made it through six innings in a start and has a 7.71 ERA this month. Abbott has been susceptible to walks, as he's issued at least two free passes in his last four starts.

The Tigers have struggled against left-handed pitching this season. As a team, they've posted a .213 batting average, .335 on-base percentage, just three home runs, and 45 strikeouts. Maybe the offense can take advantage if Abbott doesn't have his command early in the game.

Tigers Injuries

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander practices. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List: INF Zach McKinstry (left hip abdominal inflammation)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation)

60-Day Injured List: LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy), RHP Beau Brieske (left adductor strain), RHP Troy Melton (right elbow inflammation), OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm), RHP Jackson Jobe (June 2025 Tommy John surgery), SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery)