Detroit Tigers Get Positive Update Regarding Justin Verlander Injury

The Detroit Tigers have been without soon-to-be Hall of Fame pitcher Justin Verlander since the beginning of April, as he has been dealing with inflammation in his hip, which put him on the dreaded injured list.

While the injury is keeping him off the roster longer than expected, Verlander is heading in the right direction which would be more than ideal as the Tigers are starting to look like American League champs after a slow start.

At this point, Verlander was able to complete a bullpen session, and according to a veteran Detroit news writer, Chris McCosky, that went quite well for Verlander.

AJ Hinch said Justin Verlander's bullpen went well today, less irritation on the hip. Still a ways to go before they start planning rehab assignments or sim games, but good step forward today. — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) April 22, 2026

"AJ Hinch said Justin Verlander's bullpen went well today, less irritation on the hip. Still a ways to go before they start planning rehab assignments or sim games, but good step forward today," stated McCosky via X.

Detroit didn't expect to lose Verlander this long when he was placed on IL retroactive to the first of April, but here they are. Regardless, nobody wants a player to rush an injury to return to the game, so it is better to be without him at the beginning of the year, rather than the end.

Tigers Rotation When Verlander Comes Back

Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The highlight to the Tigers' offseason was their pitching staff, specifically the starting rotation, as both Verlander and Framber Valdez joined the roster. The rotation is starting to look like one of the best in baseball, and if that is too far of a stretch, they at least sit atop the American League.

Tarik Skubal (five starts): 2.08 ERA, 33 strikeouts, 0.96 WHIP, .209 Opponent's batting average

Casey Mize (five starts): 2.51 ERA, 32 strikeouts, 1.15 WHIP, .221 Opponent's batting average

Framber Valdez (five starts): 3.30 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 1.20 WHIP, .231 Opponent's batting average

Jack Flaherty (five starts): 3.47 ERA, 24 strikeouts, 1.59 WHIP, .202 Opponent's batting average

Keider Montero (four starts): 3.68 ERA, 18 strikeouts, 0.91 WHIP, .210 Opponent's batting average

There still isn't a direct timeline as to when Verlander will return, but the rotation does get better when he does. Hopefully that is sooner rather than later, but his team will hold down the fort in the meantime.

The Tigers are now 9-3 in the team's last 12 and sit a mere half game back from the top of the AL Central. After finishing up with this series against the Brewers, Detroit will have a brutal road trip as they try to take back the division.