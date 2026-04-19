Tigers, Framber Valdez Set for Red Sox Showdown: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Detroit Tigers have nearly caught up to the top of the American League Central as they prepare to face the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at Fenway Park.

The Tigers (11-10) enter Sunday’s game one-half game back of the Cleveland Guardians for second place. Detroit is also tied with the Minnesota Twins.

Detroit has bounced back nicely from an awful start to the season, one that reached its valley on April 9 when they lost to the Minnesota on the road as the Twins completed a three-game sweep and the Tigers dropped to 4-9. Since then, the Tigers have been terrific.

Detroit hosted Miami and Kansas City in a six-game homestand and won all six games. It was the Tigers’ first perfect homestand of six or more games in five years and they won all three games with Kansas City in their final at-bats, though only the final game of the series was a walk-off.

The Tigers have split the first two games with the Red Sox, so they’ve won seven of their last eight games.

The Tigers play one more game with Boston on Monday. It’s an early one, 11:35 a.m., the traditional start time for Patriots’ Day in Boston. The Boston Marathon will also be run that day. After the game, the Tigers head home for a quick three-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers, followed by a six-game interleague road trip to Cincinnati and Atlanta. Detroit starts May at home with the Texas Rangers.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes. Note that the game time was changed on Saturday.

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox

The #RedSox have moved the start time of their game tomorrow, Sunday, April 19, against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park from 1:35 p.m. to 4:35 p.m. pic.twitter.com/I0zpLgxzMN — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 19, 2026

Time: 4:35 p.m. CT, Sunday

Where: Fenway Park, Boston

TV: Tigers: Detroit SportsNet.

Radio: Tigers: WXYT 97.1 FM

Pitching Matchup

Detroit: LHP Framber Valdez (1-1, 3.75) vs. Red Sox: LHP Garrett Crochet (2-2, 7.58)

Valdez took a no-decision against Kansas City on Tuesday, but he was excellent. He gave up four hits and one run in seven innings. He struck out one and walked two. He hasn’t won a game since April 3 against St. Louis. His last loss was to Minnesota on April 8. So far, he’s been what the Tigers paid for.

Crochet is looking for redemption after an awful performance against Minnesota on Monday. He gave up nine hits and 10 earned runs in 1.2 innings of work, as he walked three and struck out none. He was coming off a win over Milwaukee in which he pitched 6.1 innings and gave up two earned runs. A bounce-back should be expected from the lefty who finished in the Top 3 in AL Cy Young voting last season.

Tigers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Zach McKinstry (left hip abdominal inflammation); 15-Day Injured List: LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy), RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation); 60-Day Injured List: RHP Beau Brieske (left adductor strain), OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm), RHP Troy Melton (right elbow inflammation), RHP Jackson Jobe (Tommy John surgery recovery), SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery).