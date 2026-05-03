Tigers’ Gleyber Torres To Miss Nightcap Versus Rangers With Injury

The Detroit Tigers will be taking the field for their series finale and nightcap against the Texas Rangers without their usual second baseman. Gleyber Torres left Saturday's game pretty early and did not return to the game.

Torres is not in the lineup for the series finale as backup Hao-Yu Lee is taking his spot in the starting lineup. It is not currently known how long Torres is going to be out for with his injury, but it is worth noting that he is missing the nightcap.

The Tigers will have their work cut out for them as Torres has put up solid numbers so far this season. Torres is batting .259/.389/.328, which is good enough for a .716 OPS. Torres also has two homers and 11 RBIs on the young season.

No matter how long Torres is going to be out with his injury, A.J. Hinch is going to have to do his best to manage the workload at second base for Lee and whoever else could rotate at that spot. Torres has been a steady veteran presence for the Tigers for the past couple of years, and being without him could be a significant loss.

Not Missing a lot of time is best-case scenario for Torres

Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) runs off the field after out on second base against Texas Rangers during the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, May 1, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers and Hinch are likely hoping for a best-case scenario for Torres which would mean that he would not miss a lot of time with his injury. It remains to be seen how much time he is going to miss, but the Tigers should be able to get through it.

The Tigers have two series coming up this current week against the Boston Red Sox and the Kansas City Royals, who are two teams not in a playoff spot as of the current moment. So it seems that if Torres were to miss some time, the Tigers should be able to handle it.

Lee was considered the Tigers' top prospect a short time ago and is currently hitting .200/.273/.367 as of the current moment, which is good for an OPS of .639. Lee has a huge opportunity to show Hinch and the rest of the Tigers coaching staff what he can do.

He should get more than enough playing time and should get plenty of starts at second base for the time being. He needs to seize the moment and take advantage of the opportunity that he is being given. He has the talent for it; now he just needs to embrace it.