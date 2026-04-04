Tigers Victory Over Cardinals Most Attended Home Opener Since 2017

The Detroit Tigers came home for the first time in the 2026 to a massive crowd. Coming off of a west coast road trip in which they dropped four out of six, a homecoming to Comerica Park was just what the Tigers needed to end their skid.

After being swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit came home to a crowd of 45,008 people, the largest Tigers' home opener since 2017, according to the Tigers' PR. Detroit's last home game was Game 4 of the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners in October 2025.

That 9-3 Game 4 win had an attendance of 37,069 people, less than the 2026 home opener. It's safe to say the Tigers' fans are excited about this year's team and they gave them a reason to be excited, defeating the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 behind a Framber Valdez gem.

Tigers Shut Out Cardinals in Valdez's First Home Start

Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All-star Framber Valdez was Detroit's big off-season splash, signing him to a three-year pact. He was the first pitcher Tigers' fans got to see this season and he delivered. Over six innings of work, Valdez allowed just three hits, walked two and struck out five.

His quality start marked the first by a Tigers' pitcher in a home opener since Spencer Turnbull in 2019. It was also the first time since Jordan Zimmermann in 2016 that a starter recorded a quality start in what was the home opener and the same pitchers' home debut, according to Detroit's PR.

Detroit's offense exploded for ten hits, scoring four runs against Cardinals pitching. Rookie phenom Kevin McGonigle continued the tear he's on to begin the season, going 1-for-4 with a double in what was also his home debut.

The first runs of the game came courtesy of catcher Dillon Dingler, who's second homer of the year was a two run shot in the bottom of the fourth.

Kerry Carpenter, Riley Greene and Javier Báez each collected two hits a piece on the offensive side of the ball as well. Greene roped a double in the fourth before Dingler's home run and later drove in a run in the fifth. Báez drove in the fourth run of the game in the sixth inning.

"That was pretty awesome, you know. There's such a good feel in this ballpark when our fans are into it and, you know, it's the home opener. I'm glad a lot of our new guys got to feel it," manager AJ Hinch said after the game.

After a tough end to the regular season in 2025, the Tigers and their fans are ready to fight for another division title in 2026. After a tough first week, Detroit opens up strong at home for their third win of the year.