The Detroit Tigers should give Riley Greene a look in the No. 2 spot against left-handed starters in 2027.

Greene’s 2026 batting-order record contains no plate appearances from that position. He took 395 of his 592 plate appearances batting fourth, with the rest divided among the third, fifth and sixth spots.

His production against left-handed pitching gives Detroit a reason to try something different.

Greene hit .250/.364/.442 in those matchups. The batting average captures only part of the value: He drew 26 walks in 184 plate appearances.

That combination belongs in the discussion when Detroit decides who should bat near the top.

His Walks Make the Case for an Earlier Spot

Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Greene’s walk rate against lefties was 14.1%, calculated from those 26 walks. His .364 on-base percentage was only nine points below his .373 mark against right-handed pitching.

He therefore supplied a way to reach base even when the matchup reduced his batting average and slugging percentage.

Tigers On SI has already examined the team’s uneven production against left-handed pitching. Greene’s contribution supports a specific lineup adjustment within that broader problem.

Moving him to second would give one of Detroit’s productive hitters an earlier place in the order and an opportunity for additional plate appearances as games develop.

The proposal also would revise the site’s initial 2027 lineup projection, which placed Kevin McGonigle first, Hao-Yu Lee second and Greene third.

A McGonigle-Greene opening would give Detroit two left-handed hitters at the top. Their individual ability to reach base should carry substantial weight when evaluating that arrangement.

Starting with adjacent left-handers could make one opposing left-handed reliever relevant to both spots later in the game. Detroit should consider that cost alongside Greene’s ability to reach base against those pitchers.

Handedness still matters. It should inform the decision alongside what each hitter actually produces.

Evaluate the Whole Order Around Him

Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The strongest argument for keeping Greene deeper is the value of having his bat available after other hitters reach base.

That deserves consideration. Greene hit six home runs against lefties in 2026, so moving him earlier also changes where Detroit places some of its extra-base potential.

The Tigers should compare complete lineups, including who would follow him and how later substitutions could affect the matchups.

They also should avoid treating his 2026 split as a guarantee. Those 184 plate appearances provide useful evidence, but opponents and performance can change.

A spring trial could help establish comfort with the assignment. Detroit then could evaluate his ongoing swing decisions and the strength of the batting order around him during the season.

Individual RBI totals would provide an incomplete verdict because the move itself would change his opportunities to drive in runners. The purpose would be to improve the offense’s distribution of productive plate appearances.

Greene already gives Detroit a dependable offensive piece. Trying him second against lefties would be a practical way to examine whether the lineup can get more from that strength.