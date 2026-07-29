Looking Back at Tarik Skubal's Tigers Journey Before a Possible Goodbye

The trade deadline is rapidly approaching as August is merely days away, and teams are making the decision as to whether their season is over or not. The Detroit Tigers are definitely looking like buyers at this point.

Usually, when an organization is deemed a buyer, that means trading away the face of the franchise would not even be on the table, but that isn't the case for Tarik Skubal, as the return for the reigning back-to-back Cy Young Award winner is astronomical.

That being said, Skubal has been adamant that he has no desire to leave the team that drafted him and ultimately started what could be a Hall of Fame career. He has never pitched for another organization, and he wants to win with his team.

However, there really is no telling as to whether or not the front office is going to decide to move him. So, when he takes the bump at Comerica Park Wednesday afternoon against the Baltimore Orioles, it could be his last.

If that is the case, it is impossible to glaze over what he has accomplished in a Tigers jersey.

Skubal Since the 2018 Draft

Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Comerica Park | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eight years ago, the Tigers used their ninth-round pick on Skubal. It would shock many that he was drafted so low, but nobody could have predicted that he would find the success in the major leagues that he has.

Immediately, Skubal jumped into their farm system, where he only spent really a season and a half before making his debut in 2020 as one of the few who skipped Triple-A entirely before jumping into the big leagues.

There isn't a person in the baseball community who doesn't know what he has accomplished since breaking out in 2024 and 2025, which includes dominant postseason performances in both of those years.

The 2025 run was his best campaign in the postseason thus far, as he blew a 2.37 ERA in '24 out of the water, posting a 1.74 ERA as the Tigers narrowly missed the ALCS. He pitched 20.2 innings, holding opponents to a sub-.150 batting average to complement a 0.68 WHIP.

Tarik Skubal makes what could be his last start as a Tiger on Wednesday.



Skubal since returning from elbow surgery:

46.2 IP

65 K

35.5% K percentage

2.70 ERA

0.90 WHIP



Skubal is one strikeout away from becoming the 17th Tiger in franchise history to reach 1,000 K. pic.twitter.com/tYQWS7F0OT — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 29, 2026

Skubal shines under pressure.

Ultimately, the starting rotation for the Tigers right now is elite. However, the major ups and downs from both Jack Flaherty and Framber Valdez could keep Skubal on the roster. Detroit cannot afford not to have the best trotted out if they make a run in October.

The deadline is looming, and there is no telling what will happen. For now, enjoy the ace, and hopefully he gets to be a part of the team's success that he helped build from the ground up.

Detroit desperately needs bullpen help, and if they can get a couple of high-leverage arms without losing the best pitcher on the roster, that is the ideal situation.