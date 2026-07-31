Detroit Tigers Just Signaled Their Trade Deadline Intentions

The Detroit Tigers have dropped to 51-58 on the season after a devastating loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. The year that started with high expectations quickly spiraled into disaster after the team won just six games in May.

A slight resurgence in June revitalized those postseason aspirations, but a recent skid came at the worst time, right before the trade deadline. Now, league executives have closely monitored Detroit's situation.

It appears Detroit's stance is crystal clear for the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

Tigers Will Be Sellers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal walks off the mound. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers are expected to move their superstar ace, Tarik Skubal, in the coming days. However, Friday's news signals Detroit's possible intentions with another player.

According to Jason Beck of MLB.com, the Tigers have scratched Casey Mize from his scheduled start on Friday. It's not injury-related. The move was made out of caution ahead of the trade deadline. Mize will start on Tuesday against Seattle if he's not traded.

If Detroit pulled its starting pitcher before the trade deadline, Mize will likely be on the move this weekend. The 29-year-old has had a stellar season, posting a 2.70 ERA over 86.2 innings with 85 strikeouts. He would be an excellent option for any contending team in need of starting pitching.

Who Else Could Be on the Move?

Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres crosses home plate. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Tigers are moving on from Mize and Skubal, they should maximize the trade deadline by moving other veteran players as well.

Kenley Jansen would be an obvious trade candidate. The 38-year-old got off to a rocky start in 2026, but has turned back the clock this month. Jansen hasn't allowed a run in nine appearances in July with three saves and nine strikeouts.

Second baseman Gleyber Torres could be another enticing option. He'll be a free agent by the end of the season. When he's healthy, the 29-year-old has been consistent at the top of the lineup, posting a .270 batting average with five home runs and 23 RBIs.

If the Tigers want a full-on fire sale at the deadline, pitchers like Kyle Finnegan and Jack Flaherty could also have value. Finnegan hasn't had the year he envisioned, but a new team could be the best path for him moving forward.

Detroit selling at the deadline is the ideal route. Sure, the American League is wide open and a playoff push could still be in the cards, but there is an opportunity to recoup significant value over the next few days. A World Series run is highly unlikely with this team, and a roster pivot is necessary.