The Jake Rogers Trade Leaves the Tigers With Another Decision to Make

The Detroit Tigers received a developing reliever when they moved Jake Rogers in July. The next decision involves whether that pitcher deserves a place among the players they protect this winter.

The Tigers traded Rogers to the Baltimore Orioles for Zane Barnhart on July 30. Detroit assigned the right-hander to Double-A Erie the following day, continuing his development at the same level where he pitched for the Orioles.

Barnhart finished 2026 with a combined 4.07 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 65 strikeouts across 55.1 innings in 44 appearances. Those are his full-year totals, rather than his results exclusively after the trade.

That distinction gives the Tigers a more complete starting point for an evaluation that now includes roster consequences.

Barnhart's Strikeouts Warrant a Closer Look

A Detroit Tigers hat and glove sit on the dugout ledge. | USA TODAY Sports

Detroit needs more pitchers capable of getting an out when putting the ball in play carries substantial risk.

Barnhart's strikeout total works out to approximately 10.6 per nine innings. That gives the pitching department a reason to examine which pitches generated those results and how consistently he located them.

The ERA also demands attention. A 4.07 mark in Double-A does not establish that the 24-year-old is ready to protect narrow leads in the Majors.

The Tigers should review his performance against hitters from both sides, his command with runners aboard and whether his best pitch remains effective when opponents anticipate it.

Those questions are more useful than treating the return for Rogers as either a hidden steal or an insignificant transaction.

Detroit's broader bullpen problems create a reason to develop additional options. They do not make every reliever in the system an immediate answer.

Barnhart's next step should depend on whether his pitches support advancement, with a possible Triple-A assignment offering a more demanding test.

The Trade Cannot Decide the Protection Choice

Former Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers also need to decide how much risk they will accept before that next assignment. RosterResource lists Barnhart as Rule 5 eligible.

A 40-man addition would preserve Detroit's ability to develop him without exposing him to selection. Leaving him off would create the possibility that another organization sees a usable Major League relief role.

Neither outcome is automatic. Eligibility does not mean a club will select him, and selection would bring the usual restrictions on keeping a Rule 5 player in the Major Leagues.

The strongest argument for protection is that a reliever with Double-A experience and strikeout ability might be easier to carry than a player requiring everyday at-bats.

The argument against it is equally relevant: a limited roster spot should go to the best available investment, even if that means exposing someone acquired only months earlier.

Detroit should protect Barnhart if its current pitch evaluation identifies a credible path to helping the bullpen soon. The price already paid to acquire him should not settle that question.

The Rogers trade gave the Tigers an opportunity to develop another arm. Their winter evaluation now determines how strongly they believe in that opportunity.