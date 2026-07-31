Who The Tigers Are Really Getting Via Jake Rogers Trade

The Detroit Tigers are officially in sell mode as they just recently offloaded fan favorite catcher Jake Rogers to the Baltimore Orioles after designating him for assignment earlier in the week. Rogers' roster spot was taken by Javier Baez when Baez was recently activated off of injured reserve.

The player that the Tigers got in return for Rogers from the Orioles, is pitcher Zane Barnhart. Barnhart was pitching in Double-A for Baltimore and now will end up reporting to Double-A Erie for Detroit as he does not have to go too far to get to his new team.

The Tigers were going to take anything they could get for a player that was struggling and was DFA'd and the fact that they got a prospect for him, speaks volumes. And now they add Barnhart to their prospect cupboard that could add more pieces with the deadline looming on Monday.

The Tigers could end up adding a lot more to their prospect pool within the next few days as they are expected to trade ace Tarik Skubal and possibly Casey Mize and others. The Tigers should be one of the busiest teams on deadline day.

The Tigers are adding an interesting prospect in Barnhart at Double-A

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To say that the Tigers got an interesting player in return for a veteran catcher that was slumping, is quite the understatement. Barnhart has some minor league experience and it is documented well by his innings pitched.

So far this season, Barnhart has pitched 40 innings where he has an ERA of 4.05 and a WHIP of 1.18 which is not too bad. The players that he faces down in Double-A are not fantastic but the WHIP being low and where it is, is not too shabby.

For his career in the minor leagues so far, he has pitched 150.1 innings to an ERA of 3.41 and a WHIP of 1.24. He has been pitching down in the minors in 2023 so he has quite the service time so far for only being 24-years-old.

Barnhart is going to have a chance to prove himself in the Tigers system and try to show them that they can count on him and try to move him up to Triple-A sometime soon. It is just a matter that a prospect like Barnhart is not going to help the Tigers right now.

But getting a pitcher like him gives him time to develop and get his mechanics together. That way he can help the team way later in the future if he pans out.