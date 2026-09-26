Justin Verlander’s Daughter Helps Bring His Hall of Fame Career to a Close

The 2026 Detroit Tigers may not be going to the postseason, but on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, a franchise legend, Justin Verlander, took the mound one last time to conclude his eventual Hall of Fame career.

Verlander, who made one start this season prior to getting the ball Saturday afternoon in downtown Detroit, looked like he didn't miss a beat. Securing a final line of 5.1 innings pitched, five hits allowed, two earned runs, one walk, and punching out six, the eyes of everyone in attendance at Comerica Park were filled with tears when it was his time to be removed from the game.

Typically, manager A.J. Hinch comes out of the dugout to remove his pitchers from a game during the middle of an inning, but for how special this game was to Verlander and his family, Hinch handed that job to Verlander's firstborn daughter, Genevieve, to remove her father from the game.

Watch Genevieve Remove JV From the Game

Thank you, Justin Verlander 🧡



JV leaves the mound for the Tigers - one final time. pic.twitter.com/cQftW1cp98 — MLB (@MLB) September 26, 2026

"Of all the pitches he threw from 60 feet, six inches, the speed at which she ran out to the mound might be the most important thing we've seen today," Tigers play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti said as Verlander walked toward the Detroit dugout.

Verlander spoke to Comerica Park and Tigers fans watching around the state and world about how much his family has changed his attitude. From being a laser-focused pitcher wearing headphones before each start and avoiding conversation, Verlander celebrates the love he has for his family, and it was felt on Saturday in Motown.

"I am, and always will be, a Detroit Tiger," was the concluding message of his speech on Friday night. It resonated deeply with many in Detroit, possibly hinting at the team cap he will wear when he eventually enters the Hall of Fame.

Right before the series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, Genevieve threw out the first pitch to her dad, and of course it was a strike. For a player who began his career focused only on baseball, his love for his family has adjusted his mindset that it's okay to walk away from the game.

Forever a Detroit Tiger. pic.twitter.com/BJooL7Q496 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 25, 2026

To conclude his career, Verlander has 3,560 strikeouts after punching out six hitters in 5.1 innings of work, placing him 10 strikeouts ahead of former teammate Max Scherzer, who's set to take the mound Sunday for the Toronto Blue Jays, looking to pass Verlander.