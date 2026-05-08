Keider Montero Carries Reputable Track Record Into Matchup vs. Kansas City Royals

The Detroit Tigers' first week of May was one to forget, as there were several reasons for doom and gloom within the organization. Despite being below .500, the Tigers are still in a position to fight for separation against their AL Central counterparts.

Hitting the road to take on their divisional rivals, the Kansas City Royals, manager A.J. Hinch will hand the ball to Keider Montero, likely asking him to eat innings due to a lack of pitching depth. Montero has been very reliable this season, so what's one more game holding that expectation?

Montero goes into the series opener with a 3.48 ERA in six starts this season. One of his six starts so far this season came against the Royals when they visited Comerica Park, which saw Detroit earn the walk-off win. The track record is in Montero's favor for Friday night.

Montero's Career Numbers vs Kansas City

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Keider Montero (54) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Montero debuted in Major League Baseball back in 2024, so he's seen his fair share of the Royals, even when he's not taking the mound against them. But since his debut, he's pitched against Kansas City in three games, one game a year, since his rookie campaign.

In his first start against the Royals in his career, Montero went seven innings, allowing four runs on six hits, striking out three batters. Detroit has liked what it's gotten from Montero over the last two full seasons, resulting in him being entrusted for a second start against the Royals in 2025.

In his second game against Kansas City, Montero pitched in 4.2 innings, allowing seven hits, one walk, striking out two, and not allowing a run. The Tigers would love a similar performance, just with an extended number of innings completed this Friday night.

Fans will remember Montero's outing against the divisional foes earlier this season, where Montero went six innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, and in that start, he collected five strikeouts.

Adding all three of those starts together, Montero holds a 4.08 ERA in 17.2 innings of work with 10 strikeouts and two walks against the Royals in his career. There is room for improvement, and hopefully for the Tigers' sake, that improvement happens in the series opener.

The Royals have lost two straight, whereas Detroit enters the road trip on a three-game losing streak. One of these AL Central teams will continue their losing ways Friday night, and the Tigers just hope it's not themselves.