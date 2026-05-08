How to Watch Tigers Series Opener vs Royals: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

It has been a tough week for the Detroit Tigers. They suffered a three-game sweep at home to the Boston Red Sox. They were shut out 4-0 in Wednesday's defeat, and managed just four hits.

On top of that, the Tigers will be without ace pitcher Tarik Skubal for an extended period of time, as he recovers from surgery to remove loose bodies in his pitching elbow.

Amidst the injuries and tough losses, Framber Valdez is serving a five-game suspension after hitting Trevor Story in the back on Wednesday. The hit-by-pitch came after Valdez allowed back-to-back home runs.

Now, Detroit sits at 18-20 on the season and will hit the road for an important divisional series with the Kansas City Royals. Here is a rundown of Friday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injuries.

How to Watch Tigers vs Royals

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Keider Montero throws a pitch. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: Detroit SportsNet

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM

Pitching Matchup

Tigers: Keider Montero (2-2, 3.48 ERA) vs. Royals: Kris Bubic (3-1, 3.32 ERA)

Montero has been a massive help to the pitching staff ever since he was called up from Triple-A Toledo in April. He's coming off an impressive performance against the Texas Rangers. Montero threw 6.2 innings, allowing five hits, one earned run with a pair of strikeouts.

Just as impressively, Montero's WHIP sits at 1.01. He's been able to limit the free passes and pitch deep into games. The Royals' offense has struggled this season. Their 152 total runs rank 24th in the league, but they've fared much better at home.

Bubic will be making his eighth start of the year. He looked sharp in his last outing against the Seattle Mariners. Bubic lasted seven innings and only surrendered one run on four hits with seven strikeouts. He leads the team in opponent batting average (.189), and is second in punch outs (42).

Tigers Injuries

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal throws. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List: INF Gleyber Torres (mild left oblique strain), LHP Tarik Skubal (loose bodies in left elbow), INF/OF Javier Báez (right ankle sprain)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation), RHP Will Vest (right lateral forearm inflammation), RHP Casey Mize (mild right adductor strain), RHP Connor Seabold (left ankle inflammation)

60-Day Injured List: SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain), LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy), OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm), RHP Beau Brieske (left adductor strain), RHP Troy Melton (right elbow inflammation), RHP Jackson Jobe (June 2025 Tommy John surgery), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery)