Keider Montero's Breakout Season Is Backed by the Numbers

Going into the 2026 campaign, the Detroit Tigers were marketed as having one of the best starting pitching rotations in all of Major League Baseball. The combination of Tarik Skubal, Framber Valdez, Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize and Justin Verlander took center stage, but that hasn't been the full story.

Throughout the season, the rotation has dealt with its fair share of injuries. And when one went down, the Tigers turned to Keider Montero, who has turned himself into Detroit's Swiss Army knife. Montero has started games, come in for relief and has closed games this season, making this his best season yet.

Following the Tigers' 5-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs Wednesday night, which pushed Detroit to five of its last six series wins, Montero holds a 3.14 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP, and has struck out 78 batters. But it's the deeper numbers that show how important Montero has been for this franchise in 2026.

By The Numbers

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Keider Montero (54) pitches on the road. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As reported by Tigers PR on X, among all American League pitchers with at least 15 starts this year, Keider Montero ranks with the following:

2nd in WHIP (0.96)

3rd in OPS against (.589)

6th in BB rate (5.3%)

9th in ERA (3.14)

Montero has posted a 3.0 WAR in 2026, easily besting his career high of 0.7 set last season across 90.2 innings. If the Tigers do end up trading back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline, Detroit might not be taking that big of a blow to their starting rotation.

A rotation of Valdez, Mize, Troy Melton, Flaherty and Montero is still strong enough to lead Detroit closer to a playoff spot. Add in Jackson Jobe, who is slowly but surely making his way back from injury, to the mix, and the Tigers have a scary starting staff.

Montero struck out eight Cubs Wednesday night and allowed just three hits, the biggest coming in the first inning courtesy of a Seiya Suzuki solo home run, without walking a soul. Quality outing after quality outing, Montero now holds a 1.42 ERA over his last 25.1 innings of work.

The Tigers are continuing their ascension as they fight for a playoff spot, despite many believing they were out of contention. Among the homegrown contributors, Montero has been one of the most significant, consistently delivering strong performances while flying under the radar compared to the rest of the league.

Detroit sits with a 48-54 record heading back to the Motor City.