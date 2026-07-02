Why Keider Montero Is the Tigers' Ultimate Swiss Army Knife

The Detroit Tigers haven't had the best luck in 2026, sitting as just one of two AL Central teams with a positive run differential, yet they sit in fourth place in the division. As Detroit looks to claw back into the competition before it's too late, it's going to rely on one of the most versatile pitchers on the roster.

Keider Montero has become Tigers manager A.J. Hinch's biggest Swiss Army knife on the pitching roster. His ability to start games effectively when called upon, as well as staying refreshed enough to come out of the bullpen, has changed how outsiders view his worth.

In the series finale against the New York Yankees, Hinch turned to Montero to close out the game in 11 innings, collecting three strikeouts without allowing a single hit. His 3.31 ERA ranks 19th across Major League Baseball among qualified pitchers.

A.J. Hinch on Montero's Success

Detroit Tigers pitcher Keider Montero (54), center, is hugged by manager A.J. Hinch. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Knowing that the pitching staff will always have someone to rely on in Montero, Hinch has more options for starters, should he want to try a six-man rotation, and a player who can pitch in long relief or clutch innings.

“He has an incredible mindset. If you could hand his mindset to a lot of young pitchers, where they just take the ball and attack the hitter -- doesn’t matter if it’s the top of the first, bottom of the first, at Yankee Stadium in the 10th, last year in Seattle in extra innings -- he just has a competitive spirit about him and a belief that he’s going to be able to execute," Hinch said via MLB.com's Jason Beck.

His teammates, such as Troy Melton and Jake Rogers, have noticed the hard work Montero has given to this team. Catching him in the final innings of the game, Rogers had the following to say of his teammate:

“Keider’s been incredible at it his whole career. He’s not afraid of anybody, and he’s going to attack the zone no matter what," Rogers said of Montero coming in through relief.

While Montero's numbers are better represented as a starter, he has been successful out of the bullpen over the last three seasons in the MLB. His resume is beginning to speak for itself, as he could play a major part in the series on the road against the Texas Rangers.

With the Tigers having an off day on July 3, if Montero doesn't pitch in the series opener, he could easily be utilized on the Fourth of July. Getting him extra rest days is going to be way more crucial as the season continues, especially if he stays in this bullpen role.