Tigers' Reported Tarik Skubal Asking Price Revealed Ahead of Trade Deadline

The MLB trade deadline is less than two weeks away, and the Detroit Tigers remain a mystery. Like many teams in the American League, the Tigers are still in the playoff hunt despite being seven games below .500.

They've played better baseball as of late, winning four of their last five series. But league executives are still wondering what Detroit will do on August 3. President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris could toe the line between buying and selling.

Tarik Skubal will continue to dominate the headlines until a decision on his future is made. It appears the Tigers will be listening to offers, and their possible demands have been revealed.

Skubal's Possible Asking Price Revealed

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal throws. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Tigers are at least mulling the possibility of securing a package for Skubal that would keep Detroit strong in the present and the future. The Tigers are hoping for a controllable starting pitcher plus quality prospects.

Some of those controllable pitchers include Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers), Ian Seymour (Rays), Logan Henderson (Brewers), Andrew Painter (Phillies), and Will Warren or Ryan Weathers (Yankees).

Los Angeles and Milwaukee have plenty of Top 100 prospects to entice the Tigers with as well. Sending Skubal to the National League would be an ideal outcome, and it could set the franchise up for the future.

Could the Tigers Still Be Competitive Without Skubal?

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal talks to catcher Jake Rogers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trading Skubal would certainly hurt Detroit's playoff odds. The 29-year-old has posted a 2.83 ERA with 98 strikeouts and seven outings where he allowed one run or fewer. However, the Tigers may believe they could remain competitive without their superstar ace.

They should have enough starting pitching to get by. Although Jack Flaherty recently hit the injured list, a rotation of Framber Valdez, Casey Mize, Keider Montero, and Troy Melton could be serviceable. Add someone like Sheehan to the mix, and they'll have enough arms.

However, it lacks a true number one ace, which could end any potential Tiger playoff run swiftly. Someone like Henderson or Sheehan could give Detroit good innings, but not remotely close to the level of Skubal.

However, the available arms are young and controllable. Sheehan (26), Henderson (24), and Warren (27) could all develop over time and become quality starting pitchers. They've each shown varying levels of promise at some point. Not to mention, the prospects would have plenty of potential.

The idea of a Skubal trade sounds maddening. The fanbase loves him, and he single-handedly wins games. So, holding on to Skubal would be defensible in its own way as Detroit tries to make a playoff push.

On the other side of the coin, trading Skubal guarantees the Tigers get something in return. He's a free agent at the end of the season, and losing him for nothing would be a massive blow. Detroit could secure value now and still compete in the present and down the road with an adequate trade haul.