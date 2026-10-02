Kevin McGonigle Makes More History as Rookie of the Year Case Gains Momentum

The Detroit Tigers faced the question of whether they should include top prospect Kevin McGonigle on the opening day roster, given how well he performed in spring training. Eventually, McGonigle made the roster, and the rest was history.

McGonigle, from game one, became one of, if not the, best hitters in the lineup for the Tigers. At just 21 years old, McGonigle became a must-watch rookie in the league, gaining attention from superstars like Bryce Harper and Mike Trout.

McGonigle Joins Mike Trout's Company

Detroit Tigers third baseman Kevin McGonigle (7) walks along the field. Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Interestingly, McGonigle made history this season by joining Trout as the only players to achieve the highest bWAR (Wins Above Replacement) by a rookie aged 21 or younger since Trout did so in 2012 with the Los Angeles Angels. McGonigle ended the season with a bWAR of 7.1, while Trout's impressive bWAR of 10.5 still stands at number one.

McGonigle passes Ted Williams' 6.6 bWAR in 1939, Albert Pujols' 6.6 bWAR in 2001, Frank Robinson's 6.6 bWAR in 1965, Donnie Bush's 6.5 bWAR in 1909, Jason Heyward's 6.4 bWAR in 2010, and Julio Rodriguez's 6.2 bWAR in 2022.

Kevin McGonigle should be the AL Rookie of the Year. pic.twitter.com/wPVbtqRSnj — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) October 2, 2026

Joining those names as a rookie is an accomplishment that can only be rewarded with Rookie of the Year honors. McGonigle was one of the best players in the league and has a higher WAR than either of his competitors for the award.

McGonigle became an All-Star and joined the same roster as Trout, a player he admired while growing up in Philadelphia. They both played on the field in Philly for the 2026 All-Star Game. The future Hall of Famer sent congratulations to the Tigers rookie.

"Trout texted me and congratulated me. That's the one; I was like, ‘Wow, that's pretty wild," McGonigle said via Jeff Seidel of the Detroit Free Press.

McGonigle stayed consistent all season. In the first half of the season, the rookie hit .283 with eight home runs and 34 RBIs, with 60 walks and 56 strikeouts. Post-All-Star break, McGonigle ended the season with a .271 average in the second half with 10 home runs and 38 RBIs, walking 35 times and striking out 44.

Parker Messick of the Cleveland Guardians is a strong contender for the AL Rookie of the Year Award, especially considering his Cy Young-like performance this season. However, when evaluating all that McGonigle accomplished in 156 games, it's clear that he was more valuable than the starting pitcher for the Tigers' rivals.

The award will likely be awarded at the beginning of November after the conclusion of the 2026 World Series.