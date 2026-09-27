Detroit Tigers Will Clearly Have Another Rookie of the Year Candidate in 2027

The American League has had some pretty tough rookies this season, but it is truly hard to ignore the impact that 22-year-old Kevin McGonigle has had since making his debut back in March and with an OPS over .800, 18 bombs, 72 RBI, and 95 drawn walks, he is the clear frontrunner for Rookie of the Year.

McGonigle didn't shy away from big league pitching in any way as he was hot from the jump, but he isn't the only young player who has shone since joining the majors, as both Max Clark and Eduardo Valencia are a pair of youngsters who make a manager giddy.

However, Clark has lost his rookie status as a player has to have had fewer than 130 at-bats in the majors the year before to still be considered a rookie the following season. On the other hand, Valencia was held at 129, so he will easily be in the running for that accolade.

DID IT FOR JV !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/iBsZC0CFvA — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 26, 2026

When Valencia first had his call-up, critics said that the sample size was too small, and he would start to cool off. Well, the exact opposite happened, as he seemingly got better and better every time he stepped into the box.

Over his last 15 games, Valencia is slashing .385/.448/.635 with an OPS of 1.083 and nobody can forget that he walked it off with a two-run shot on Justin Verlander day. He does not shy away from anything, solidifying his spot in the lineup in 2027.

Valencia Since Joining Detroit’s Roster

Tigers designated hitter Eduardo Valencia (32) bats in the ninth inning against the Pirates. Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn I | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 26-year-old received the nod to come to the Tigers' clubhouse to be the backup catcher to Dillon Dingler. Now, Dingler isn't going anywhere, so on the days that Valencia isn't sitting behind the dish, he needs to start as the designated hitter.

Valencia was able to suit up in 44 games, more as the DH than at catcher, and the pop in his bat is no fluke when he continued to produce as long as he did as his stat line is more than impressive.

.341/.380/.636

1.016 OPS

8 Home Runs

21 RBI

14 Doubles

44 Hits

25 Runs Scored

82 Total Bases

Hats off to him for taking advantage when the opportunity presented itself which is highlighted by three 3-hit games over his last 11 games. This boy can really hit the baseball.

A general consensus amongst managers is that if a player can produce, then there is room in the lineup. Well, he sure can do that, and it sure will be fun to watch him in his first full season in the majors.