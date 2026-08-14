New Detroit Tigers Injury Report Provides Updates on Several Key Players

The Detroit Tigers are arguably the hottest team in baseball. Since June 1, they're the only franchise in Major League Baseball with +100 runs in run differential, and it shows in how much ground they've made up since a disheartening month of May.

With the team thriving with the players they have, some reinforcements are slowly making their way back to the major league roster to help the cause. Ahead of a big three-game series against the AL Central division-leading Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, the Tigers provided a handful of injury updates on key players.

Tigers Injury Report, Broken Down

Riley Greene

Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene (31) celebrates scoring a run. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Riley Greene is the latest addition to Detroit's injury report, having just been placed on the 10-day IL with a hamstring issue suffered while running the bases in the series opener against the Cleveland Guardians. The Tigers would go on to win the series without Greene.

According to the Tigers' injury update, Greene is completing rehab daily. As reported by Chris McCosty of The Detroit News, the three-time All-Star is taking his rehab to Lakeland. The last time Greene was on the IL was in 2024, and he missed around 20 games before returning to action.

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers right fielder Kerry Carpenter (30) hits a single. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kerry Carpenter was placed on the 10-day IL with left foot plantar fasciitis and has been a missing power threat in the Tigers' lineup. While Carpenter's numbers are down this season, having him in the lineup against righties allows confidence to build for A.J. Hinch's ball club.

According to the franchise, the slugger is completing a return-to-play, hitting, running, and defensive progression, which means fans could be seeing Carpenter return sooner rather than later. It was unspecified whether he'll need a rehab assignment, but it's likely.

Jack Flaherty

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (9) comes off the field after pitching. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jack Flaherty was placed on the 15-day IL due to right forearm inflammation, and as Hinch stated, the 15-day minimum has come and gone and Flaherty is still on the IL. That doesn't mean progression isn't happening, though.

According to the franchise, Flaherty is completing a return-to-play throwing program, which indicates a potential return is near. Adding Flaherty back into the rotation down the stretch improves Detroit's pitching depth, but what his role is remains up in the air, especially given how Keider Montero has pitched as a starter.

Brant Hurter

Detroit Tigers pitcher Brant Hurter (48) pitches in relief. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there were ever a player to add back to the Tigers bullpen, it would be Brant Hurter, who is nearing a return. According to the injury report, Hurter will once again pitch in a rehab assignment on Friday with the Toledo Mud Hens, likely returning in the next series or two (if all goes well).

Matt Vierling

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch (14) checks on right fielder Matt Vierling (8) after he hits a triple and gets injured. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar to Carpenter, Matt Vierling is a player the Tigers could use for depth once he returns; however, with Max Clark performing well, as well as Ben Malgeri and Eduardo Valencia, Vierling might be the odd man out when his eventual return date comes.

According to the franchise, Vierling, who was placed on the 10-day IL due to a left adductor strain, is completing a return-to-play, hitting, running, and defensive progression, yet doesn't have a determined or estimated date for when he'll return.

Reese Olson

Detroit Tigers pitcher Reese Olson talks to teammates as he watches practice during spring training. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the more missed arms in the starting rotation for the Tigers this season has been Reese Olson, who had right shoulder surgery this offseason and won't return until spring training 2027.

However, the young right-handed pitcher is completing a return-to-play throwing progression, which is only a good sign that he's on the right track.

James Outman

Detroit Tigers center fielder James Outman (43) catches for a fly out. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Outfielder James Outman was placed on the seven-day concussion protocol after being hit by a pitch off the chin/face in the series against Cleveland. Once he's cleared, he'll likely return to Detroit as a defensive replacement, which every team needs down the stretch.

Players Completing Rehab Daily

OF Parker Meadows

OF Wenceel Perez

RHP Burch Smith

LHP Bailey Horn

INF Trey Sweeney

RHP Justin Verlander (playing catch as well)

RHP Will Vest