Foot Injury Sends Kerry Carpenter to IL as Tigers Make Popular Call-Up

This isn't what the Detroit Tigers wanted right now with the MLB Trade Deadline approaching rapidly and a big series at Comerica Park against the Baltimore Orioles, but it's the cards they've been dealt.

As announced by Tigers PR on X (formerly Twitter), left-handed slugger Kerry Carpenter is headed to the injured list due to discomfort in his heel, associated with plantar fasciitis.

The Tigers today placed OF Kerry Carpenter on the 10-day injured list with left foot plantar fasciitis. C Eduardo Valencia has been recalled from Triple-A Toledo. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) July 27, 2026

According to Mayo Clinic, plantar fasciitis is one of the most common causes of heel pain. It involves inflammation of a thick band of tissue that runs across the bottom of each foot and connects the heel bone to the toes.

Carpenter was removed from the game on Sunday and was replaced by Ben Malgeri. Carpenter has been dealing with a foot issue, but it's the heel that takes the cake on this one. In a corresponding move, Eduardo Valencia returns to Detroit to replace Carpenter.

Valencia stole fans' hearts when he made his MLB debut, smashing a home run to the deepest part of Comerica Park. If Valencia can come through when the Tigers need him most, especially within the next two series, Detroit could be sitting pretty with the playoff chase still within sight.

Carpenter has endured one of his worst seasons since debuting in 2022, posting a -0.5 WAR with 13 home runs, 36 RBIs and an OPS below .700, at .692. For a player who doesn't get regular at-bats against left-handed pitchers, those numbers aren't good enough against right-handers to brush off.

How Valencia Can Help in his Return

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Eduardo Valencia (32) hits an RBI single. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting Valencia back to the Majors might take a few fans by surprise, especially with a ton of hitters playing well in Triple-A Toledo. But Valencia makes the most sense for a handful of reasons, the first being his productivity in the MLB before being sent back down and what he's done as of late.

Valencia hit a grand slam for the Mud Hens on Sunday, giving all the more reason for his call-up. If that wasn't enough, he hit .417 at the plate with two home runs and three RBIs, with an OPS of 1.378 in six games at the end of the first half of the season.

Eduardo Valencia ropes a grand slam 399 feet to right center to put Toledo up 8-2. It’s his 17th home run of the year (not counting his 2 with Detroit). pic.twitter.com/Eub3Uz1sbT — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) July 26, 2026

Other than his production at the plate, Valencia allows manager A.J. Hinch more flexibility with his infielders, as he can play first base and catcher, as well as designated hitter. Should Spencer Torkelson or Colt Keith not be available, Hinch can stick Valencia at first for defense.