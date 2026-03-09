A.J. Hinch Defends Max Clark After Tough Spring Showing for Tigers

The Detroit Tigers made more roster cuts from major league camp on Monday, this time filled with a few notable names. Of the most notable, top prospect Max Clark has been sent to minor league camp following his struggles at the major league level.

Clark went into this spring with a positive mindset, getting to learn from the current roster of Tigers and continuing to shape his game as he looks to make his MLB debut in the future. Originally projected to make his debut sometime this season, it's looking more likely that Clark is still a few years out.

This spring, Clark hit .111 at the plate with a .158 OBP, .111 SLG, and .269 OPS across 18 at-bats. He collected two hits, and his spring will likely be remembered for the errors he made in left field against the Atlanta Braves. But hope hasn't been lost for Tigers manager A.J. Hinch.

Hinch Sees the Hunger in Clark

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch watches Seattle Mariners pregame ceremony from the dugout. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following the announcement of Clark, MLB.com's Jason Beck revealed Hinch's thoughts on the top prospect, firmly still believing in what's to come for the young outfielder.

"I love Max Clark. I love the way he goes about his work. He's obsessed with baseball and getting better. Up to last night, he and I were texting last night about different game scenarios. So the way he is hungry to be better is really encouraging," Hinch said.

Unlike the Tigers' No. 1 prospect, Kevin McGonigle, Clark finds himself at a position that doesn't need as much help at the Major League level. Detroit has a surplus of outfielders, so it's understandable and completely fine that Clark isn't ready for the bigs just yet, having been drafted three years ago.

"I know production-wise he was disappointed with his overall camp, but it's a great stepping stone for him to be a better, more well-rounded player," Hinch told Beck.

Detroit Tigers outfielder Max Clark bats in spring training. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clark climbed the ranks of the minor leagues last season, reaching the Double-A level as his final stopping point. Clark will likely get optioned to Triple-A to begin the season, along with other spring roster cuts, Hao-Yu Lee, and Eduardo Valencia. Lee is the best option to make his way to the MLB first.

Having just turned 21, Clark is still young and has a bright future ahead of him. Tigers fans shouldn't be worried about what they saw this spring from Clark, but should feel encouraged that the future development will only help him find his way to Detroit.