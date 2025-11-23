Breaking Down Tigers 2026 Payroll After Non-Tender, Arbitration Agreements

The Detroit Tigers still have plenty of work to do on the 2026 roster, but the non-tender deadline got them off to a good start.

The Tigers opted to only non-tender one salary arbitration eligible player, Andy Ibanez. Three others — outfielder Matt Vierling, catcher Jake Rogers and and pitcher Beau Brieseke — agreed to one-year deals to avoid arbitration.

That leaves eight other players eligible for arbitration, the most notable of which being pitcher Tarik Skubal. With just three veterans under contract, Detroit lost little payroll flexibility with the deals they’ve already agreed to and can control costs for nearly its entire roster, one that reached the AL Division Series for the second straight season.

Detroit Tigers Payroll after Non-Tender Deadline

The list begins with the only three players that are on veteran deals — infielder Javier Baez, infielder Gleyber Torres and pitcher Jack Flaherty. Baez ($24 million) is on a long-term deal. Torres ($22.05 million) accepted the one-year qualifying offer. Flaherty ($20 million) triggered his player option. That’s $66.05 million in veteran money.

The Tigers have a significant projected arbitration bill. The Detroit Free Press reported the terms for Vierling ($3.255 million), Rogers ($3.05 million) and Brieske ($1.025 million). That’s $7.33 million.

Now it’s about what’s left. That includes Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize, Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene, Zach McKinstry, Kerry Carpenter, Will Vest and Tyler Holton. Per MLB Trade Rumors’ arbitration projections, the group could receive a combined $46.9 million. That is led by Skubal’s projected $17.8 million. Given the left-hander just won his second Cy Young and is pushing for free agency in 2027, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him get more.

But let’s assume Skubal gets the projection. Add the deals already agreed to and the projected remaining arbitration payroll and the Tigers would have $120.28 million committed to 14 players. The 15th player is infielder Colt Keith, who is playing on a long-term deal designed to avoid arbitration. He’ll make $4.33 million in 2026, bringing the payroll to roughly $125 million for 15 players.

The rest of the payroll would go to pre-arbitration players making the league minimum based on service time, which is less than $1 million per player. It’s part of the reason why Spotrac’s current projected payroll for the Tigers is only $136 million.

The Tigers have a projected $108 million to spend under the $244 million competitive balance tax threshold. There is no reason the Tigers can’t be in on every big-money free agent and trade opportunity as they try to get over the playoff hump in 2026.

