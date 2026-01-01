Clear Reasons Why Detroit Tigers Prospect Could Make MLB Debut in 2026

When the 2025 season came to a close Bleacher Report listed their top-100 prospects in all of baseball and one of the Detroit Tigers' own was listed as the No.1 man, shortstop Kevin McGonigle.

McGonigle has been in their farm system since 2023 but his time in the minors could (should) be coming to a close sooner rather than later.

McGonigle might not even be 22 years old when opening day comes around in 2026 but that doesn't mean he is isn't ready. He has taken professional baseball in stride as he has dominated whether that was in the Rookie League or Double-A, which is where he ended 2025.

Since the first minors game that he played back in in 2023 to his final Double-A he has suited up in 183 games where he has batted .308/.410./.512 to bring his OPS well over .900. Yes, his rookie league might skew it, but his Arizona Fall League was even more impressive.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Tigers sent him down to Scottsdale this Fall and he was able to play on the biggest stage (for prospects). In those 19 games he slashed .362/.500/.710 where he batted in 19 runs, drew 19 walks and hit five long balls.

It seems likely that he will play in Triple-A for the first time in his young career when the season rolls around but if he keeps up the pace that has been shown thus far it seems like there isn't much of a reason to keep him down in the minors, especially when the Tigers are in great need of a bat.

Tigers Infield With McGonigle

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The one sure thing about the Tigers infield right now is with their first baseman Spencer Torkelson. Torkelson isn't going to move around the infield as he has never played another spot, but the other three could open up some doors for McGonigle.

McGonigle has primarily played shortstop which is where Javier Báez has primarily suited up in the bulk of his career. So would Báez move — and he played some center field in 2025 — or could McGonigle suit up somewhere else? Really, either could happen.

Ultimately Báez is more than capable of playing either second or third base and with Zach McKinstry being the go-to utility man he can also play either position. What this will truly come down to is who is not hitting the best which includes Gleyber Torres.

Kevin McGonigle, @MLBPipeline’s No. 2 overall prospect, hit a MAMMOTH homer last night on a 100.2 MPH pitch 😳 pic.twitter.com/XWt25nAy3g — MLB (@MLB) August 20, 2025

The Tigers are in a win-win situation. If their infield from 2025 is performing exceptionally at the plate next season then McGonigle can sit in the farm system a little bit longer and continue to get confidence in Triple-A.

If they are not, then McGonigle can step in for whoever is struggling the most and get his chance against major league pitchers. Regardless if it is in April or August it seems like seeing him in the Majors isn't out of the question next season.

Recommended Articles