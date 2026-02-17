Young Tigers Prospect Expected To Overtake Veterans In Shortstop Battle This Spring

The Detroit Tigers have done a phenomenal job this offseason when it comes to bolstering their starting rotation, which is now led by Tarik Skubal, Framber Valdez, Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize and Justin Verlander.

Although they're looking quite solid heading into spring training, there's still bound to be some competition on the horizon, particularly at shortstop.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

As noted by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, there are four primary candidates for the shortstop position. Between Javier Báez, Trey Sweeney, Zach McKinstry and Kevin McGonigle, they're certainly not without talent, but they are going to have to compete for their spots.

To the surprise of only a few, Reuter predicts that 21-year-old McGonigle will be the winner, claiming his role as captain of the infield.

McGonigle’s Potential Is Clear

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After being drafted in 2023 by the Tigers, McGonigle climbed his way to No. 2 among Major League Baseball's top prospect rankings. This year, he's expected to make his professional debut, and possibly early on in the season.

During his 2025 campaign in the minors, he slashed. 305/.408/.583 with a .991 OPS and 19 homers through 88 games. His stat sheet becomes more impressive each passing year. For reference, in 2024, he slashed .309/.401/.452 with a .853 OPS and five homers through 74 games.

Reuter wrote, "Trey Sweeney (81 starts), Javier Báez (54) and Zach McKinstry (27) combined to start all 162 games at shortstop for the Tigers last season, and all three return. Báez and McKinstry offer defensive versatility, while Sweeney has minor league options. They are all keeping the position warm for Kevin McGonigle..."

McGonigle is only 21 years old, so there's still plenty of time before he reaches his full potential. But at this rate, that shouldn't be too far away—he's put in the work and responded well to what Detroit asks of him.

However, expectations have been set high, perhaps higher than what is fair to such a young player. Cracking the Opening Day roster certainly isn't guaranteed, but it can't be put out of question until the franchise can see how he handles himself this spring.

McGonigle is not a player to be underestimated, and that's been made apparent early on. Out of all the prospects the Tigers have in their back pockets, and in the Major Leagues as a whole, he is the one to keep a close eye on. He doesn't take long to heat up at the plate.

Don't miss out on any news or analysis. Take a moment and sign up for our free newsletter and get content delivered straight to your mailbox daily!

More Detroit Tigers News