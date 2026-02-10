Tigers Sign Nationals Left-Handed Pitcher, Extend Invite to MLB Camp

The Detroit Tigers continue to bolster their bullpen this offseason. Although they're already equipped with top relievers like Kyle Finnegan, Kenley Jansen and Will Vest, providing more depth is always desirable.

Jansen signed with the Tigers on a one-year, $9 million contract back in January, and he's expected to provide immediate results for the ballclub. Fortunately, they were also able to retain veterans Finnegan, who re-signed on a two-year deal, and Vest.

Detroit's latest bullpen move took place earlier on Monday by agreeing to a deal with left-hander Konnor Pilkington of the Washington Nationals to a minor league contract, with an invite to MLB camp, as reported by the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

Konnor Pilkington, LHP, signs Tigers deal. Minors deal. Invite to MLB camp. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 9, 2026

What Pilkington Brings to Detroit

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Konnor Pilkington | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Chicago White Sox drafted Pilkington out of Mississippi State as the 81st pick in the third round of the 2018 MLB draft, but in July 2021, the White Sox traded him to the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for César Hernández.

During his two-year stint with the Guardians, he logged a 3.75 ERA and 52 strikeouts across 60 innings pitched through 16 games, 11 of which he started. Once May 2023 rolled around, he was purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks, but he was not granted any playing time in the big leagues

In November 2024, he became a free agent and signed with the Nationals one month later, where he remained for his 2025 campaign. Over the course of the season, he registered a 4.45 ERA and 34 strikeouts across 28.1 innings pitched through 32 games.

Now approaching his first season with the Tigers, Pilkington will be competing for a spot in their bullpen. According to FanGraphs, the 28-year-old saw his fastball velocity improve by over two miles per hour, now reaching up to 94 miles per hour.

He's certainly made his way around the block since kicking off his professional career, but if he clicks in the Motor City, he could find himself making a home with the franchise, and potentially earning a more consistent role in the Major Leagues.

Having a left-hander on the mound is beneficial for Detroit, as it often is with most ballclubs, but even more so if he can provide reliability and continue developing on the mound. He's looking to gain more opportunities in the Majors, and the Tigers can provide that, but only if he can prove himself to be a consistent bullpen pitcher. This is shaping up to be a wise move from the franchise.

