Justin Verlander Predicted by Peers to Be MLB’s Best at Critical New Rule

The Detroit Tigers are taking a trip down memory lane in 2026 with future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander returning to the franchise where his career began. The Tigers might not be getting prime JV, but they're getting a veteran who knows how to win, both in Detroit and elsewhere.

One of the things that's made Verlander a dominant pitcher for over 20 years has been his command of the strike zone. However, with the new ABS challenge system coming to Major League Baseball in 2026, the veteran might have an advantage over some other pitchers, believe it or not.

Verlander Believed To Have Real ABS Advantage

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander practices during spring training. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A recent MLB.com article revealed that anonymous MLB players believe that Verlander would be the best pitcher at successfully challenging the balls or strike calls using ABS in 2026. It could be due to his longevity, but it could also be because he still has what it takes to be successful.

Verlander earned 10 votes, followed by former Tiger Max Scherzer, who earned seven votes, Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) with six votes, Paul Skenes (PIT) with five votes, and Jacob deGrom (TEX) with four votes

In the past, veterans got the benefit of the doubt if they've earned it from umpires behind the plate, but this won't help Verlander this season.

MLB.com stated that several players answered "none" to the question.

"I don't think pitchers see it very well," said a pitcher in the AL East. "Maybe others do, but I can't unless it's really obvious. And if that's the case, then the catchers see it, too."

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler, left, shakes hands with pitcher Justin Verlander after practice. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is all subjective, but if Verlander decides to use the ABS challenges to his advantage, it should work in his favor. Additionally, MLB.com also revealed that a handful of players don't think pitchers should challenge, and it should be up to the catcher.

Dillon Dingler is an ideal catcher for Verlander on the mound. This spring, Dingler has successfully challenged every call he has faced. However, if Verlander utilizes his challenges effectively, it will be a result of his understanding of the strike zone, rather than any perceived favoritism.

The best way for any pitcher to approach this season is the same as they would last year. The Tigers' pitching staff is elite this season, and they might not need a whole lot of help with called strikes. Their stuff works to their advantage, up and down the starting rotation.