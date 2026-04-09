Detroit Tigers May Be Ready to Recall Promising Young Outfielder

The Detroit Tigers' second four-game losing streak of 2026 has pushed them further back from reaching the .500 mark, as they have lost the first three games to the Minnesota Twins. Capping off the series on Thursday, the Tigers are in desperate need of a win before heading back home.

Sometimes good teams get off to slow starts, and the Tigers are a good team. But even good teams have players who can't seem to get out of the gates, and unfortunately for Detroit, that's been 2025 lefty masher, Jahmai Jones.

Jones had his best season in the MLB last year with the Tigers, primarily taking on left-handers on the mound. However, to begin this season, Jones is hitless at the plate and has been a rally killer rather than a starter coming off the bench.

That being said, it could be time for the Tigers to recall one outfielder almost everyone in Detroit knows would be back at some point this season; Wenceel Pérez.

Pérez's Hot Start in Triple-A

Detroit Tigers outfielder Wenceel Perez (46) warms up. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pérez was assigned to Triple-A to begin the season after a very slow start in spring. Obviously, Pérez took his assignment to heart and has worked tirelessly to find his way back to Detroit.

Through 44 at-bats this season in the minors, Pérez has a .250 AVG, two home runs, four RBIs, three stolen bases, and an OPS of .808. While the numbers might not jump off the page, these are much better numbers than what Jones has provided to the Tigers.

Pérez might not be ready just yet, still having strikeout troubles, but he's the best option for the Tigers to call up with MLB experience.

However, there could be some complications when adding Pérez to the roster, the biggest being that Jones is out of options. Detroit loves that Jones can hit lefties, but if he can't do the one thing that's keeping him on the roster, the future of his job doesn't seem too bright.

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Jahmai Jones (18) celebrates. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pérez is a better fielder and overall hitter than Jones, being able to hit against both lefties and righties on the mound. The Tigers could opt to send Jones to Triple-A, but he would have to pass through waivers to do so, meaning any other MLB franchise could claim and add him to their 40-man roster.

Jones could need some more consistent at-bats to get his groove back, but if it takes longer than expected at the major league level, he's just holding a spot that is being fought for and ultimately earned by Pérez.