One Stat Shows Why Tigers May Have Huge Offensive Explosion Brewing

The Detroit Tigers have had a little bit of a roller coaster start to the season as they look to find some more consistency with the calendar now turned to May.

It's a long season though, and Detroit is above .500 entering the new week and very much within striking distance of a run sitting tied for first place in the American League Central. If they are going to do it though, they need some more things to click.

Offensively, there have been some real flashes and things were much better the last few weeks than the first two weeks of the season. They could be on the cusp of breaking out in a huge way, and one stat as provided by Tigers Data on X shows why.

Tigers Leading Baseball in Key Hard Hit Metrics

Detroit Tigers lead the MLB in outs hit 350+ ft (57) and 380+ ft (19) #DNMW pic.twitter.com/TgalvSCavv — Tigers Data (@TigersData) May 3, 2026

Just over a month into the season, this Detroit team is leading all of baseball in outs that traveled at least 350 feet with 57 of them and outs that have traveled at least 380 feet with 19 of them. Given that this team goes into the week ranked just No. 18 in Major League Baseball in home runs with 35 and outside the top-ten in runs scored, it seems they are due for some luck to change.

Variance over the course of a Major League season is to be expected, and while it has not translated yet to a top offense, the Tigers are going to be due for a breakout if they keep putting themselves in these kinds of positions.

Part of this is a reality of Comerica Park, but hard hit balls over a large sample size are a recipe for success, and Detroit is going to find it soon on offense.

Tigers Stars Beginning to Click with Bats

Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

After starts from guys like Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene were complete disasters, it's no coincidence that the pair of sluggers finding their stride has led to the offense as a whole putting up much better numbers.

Detroit woud love to see guys like Kerry Carpenter keep finding it and have other players aside from Kevin McGonigle stepping up and delivering consistently, but it is clear that this lineup goes as the stars go.

If they can keep it up and even find another notch, this offense has a chance to be one of the best in all of baseball here in short order.