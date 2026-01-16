Tigers May Be Trade Contender for Mets Underrated Star After Bo Bichette Deal

The Detroit Tigers entered the offseason with some serious holes on the roster, and in some ways, to this point, they have done a nice job filling them.

Clearly, the bullpen was an area that needed to be addressed, and the Tigers did that with contracts for Kyle Finnegan and Kenley Jansen. The only starting pitcher who was signed is Drew Anderson, however they have been connected to several others who are still available to this point.

One thing they have not done anything about, however is third base, and despite the organization's insistence that they are just fine there, it's a hole. Alex Bregman is off the market, as is a trade for Nolan Arenado, who is now a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks. In terms of free agency, Eugenio Suarez is still available, but it's starting to look pretty bleak there.

Interestingly though, with the New York Mets pivoting to Bo Bichette following the Kyle Tucker deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, there could be a unique opportunity for Detroit to acquire third base help in the trade market.

Could Tigers Be Trade Contender for Mets Third Baseman Brett Baty?

By all accounts, since New York acquired Bichette on Friday afternoon, the plan for him is to occupy the third base role for the team, given his inevitable move from shortstop. This could leave a unique chance for Detroit to make a call on current Mets third baseman Brett Baty.

Though the intention on the surface for New York is to move Baty around the infield, surely they would at this point consider moving on from the former top prospect if the deal was right. The 26-year-old finally started to find his stride this past season, and shifting his position now could impact his development.

Baty -- along with one of their top pitching prospects -- could be the centerpieces of a Tarik Skubal trade, but even if it were much more under the radar, Baty has proven to be a reliable handler of the hot corner and would give the Tigers a real upgrade.

Baty Coming to Detroit Would Be Massive Boost

After struggling to find his footing the first couple of years of his big league career, things really began to click for Baty in 2025. Slashing .254/.313/.435 with 18 home runs and 50 RBI, along with playing very solid defense, he was able to post a 3.1 bWAR in 130 games played.

If the Tigers have scouted Baty and believe in his development, and think he is on the cusp of taking that next step, he could wind up being Detroit's third baseman of the future.

The Tigers do not want to block their young names from the spot, but Baty is establishing himself as a potential future star and could be had for pennies on the dollar following the Bichette deal. At the very least, it's worth a phone call for Detroit to see what the asking price is on Baty.

