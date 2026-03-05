Tigers Still Have One Trade to Make Before Opening Day

The Detroit Tigers made some of the most shocking moves in Major League Baseball during the offseason. They managed to pull starters Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander out of free agency, immediately bolstering their starting rotation.

Now having ace Tarik Skubal up top and Valdez and Verlander trailing, the Tigers have one of the most formidable rotations in MLB this year, which could be just enough to propel them into postseason contention later this year, and possibly into the World Series.

Although they've already made a significant number of moves over the past few months, the door isn't closed just yet; there could be one final move on the horizon. Would Detroit dare to make such a dramatic splash at this point, or are they sealing up their roster?

Final Chance to Trade Skubal

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Throughout the offseason, 29-year-old Skubal has been linked to numerous trade proposals, but none were considered suitable fits. But with a squared-away rotation, the franchise should approach this with great caution. Now might not be the right time, but taking risks is often the only way to improve a ballclub.

The Tigers haven't expressed much, if any, interest in waving off their key southpaw, but that doesn't mean there isn't a chance for him to be sent elsewhere. After his 2026 campaign, he will become a free agent, and signs are pointing toward him leaving the franchise.

Of course, to ship Skubal to another ballclub, the return would need to be right and significant. If a transaction were to take place, it would undoubtedly be one of the most groundbreaking moves of the year. With two Cy Young Awards under his belt, he would be an incredibly valuable asset to any ballclub.

Ultimately, if Detroit wants to make one last-ditch effort to set itself up for success during its upcoming campaign, it would be worth considering a trade involving Skubal, but to be candid, this would be a high-risk move with the potential of setting back the ballclub this year.

Bottom line, the potential of trading Skubal shouldn't be entirely ruled out just yet, but the timing may not be right—they missed the window of opportunity during the offseason. However, this is a frantic time in Major League Baseball as franchises work on solidifying their Opening Day rosters.

For now, Detroit fans can bank on watching Skubal on the mound, but don't get too comfortable, particularly after more time passes.