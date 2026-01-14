Former MVP Josh Donaldson's Harsh Reaction to Tarik Skubal-Tigers Arbitration Gap

The Detroit Tigers have made headlines this past week surrounding how they've handled the Tarik Skubal situation. With Skubal entering his last year before free agency, the Tigers have yet to extend or trade him, which has left Tigers fans quite emotional as of late.

Detroit appears to have decided to retain Skubal for the 2026 season, leading them to enter arbitration discussions with the back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner. However, the Tigers and Skubal could not reach an agreement, which will result in an arbitration hearing next month.

This is where the drama unfolds.

The Tigers offered Skubal a $19 million contract for the 2026 campaign, which is an $8.85 million increase from what he made last season ($10.15 million). Skubal's agent, Scott Boras, countered and asked for $32 million, which would be the most ever received in an arbitration setting, passing Juan Soto's $31 million.

While both sides have reason for their case, the outside world believes the Tigers' front office has handled this situation very poorly.

The offer of $19 million specifically sat unwell with fans, given that Skubal is the best pitcher in the MLB and he would be making $4 million more than Alex Cobb, who didn't touch the field in 2025.

Josh Donaldson Chimes In

2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson has played against the Tigers many times in his career, and like many fans, the now-retired Donaldson took to social media to reveal his thoughts on the arbitration situation.

"A little behind but just saw the arbitration news on Skubal. I mean the Detroit Tigers fumble this big time. Skubal wants 32 mill Detroit offers 19 mill. Trash organization," Donaldson wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

A little behind but just saw the arbitration news on Skubal. I mean the Detroit Tigers fumble this big time. Skubal wants 32 mill Detroit offers 19 mill. Trash organization. — Josh Donaldson (@BringerOfRain20) January 10, 2026

Donaldson's harsh "trash organization" comment didn't sit well with certain fans, which can be seen in the comment section below the tweet.

The Tigers and Skubal are likely to keep the discussion open because, in reality, Detroit's not going to win the arbitration hearing that lowballs the best pitcher in baseball. The situation may also prevent Detroit from signing other players, depending on how this unfolds.

Skubal has made it very clear that he wants to stay in Detroit, but at the end of the day, business is business. If Skubal does indeed don a Tigers uniform for the entirety of the 2026 campaign, the Tigers have to win the World Series for it to feel likely for Skubal to return on a contract extension.

Odds aren't in their favor currently, but Detroit was the best team in baseball for a majority of the first half of the season. Perhaps the organization is banking that there is still lightning in the bottle. If not, it would make sense for the organization to trade Skubal at the trade deadline if they're out of the running to get something back for his talents, rather than letting him walk in free agency for nothing.

