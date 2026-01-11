Tigers Reportedly Engaged in Conversations with Two Remaining Free Agent Aces

The Detroit Tigers went into the offseason expected to add to their pitching staff and to this point, that's exactly what they have done more so than anything else.

Most of the additions however have come to the bullpen after signing both Kyle Finnegan and Kenley Jansen to significant contracts. The only move to this point to add to the starting rotation has been KBO standout Drew Anderson, who has never been successful at the MLB level to this point in his career.

A year ago, Detroit ended up taking advantage of a slow developing market by signing Jack Flaherty in February, and things are playing out similarly this winter with arms remaining available. On Saturday, it was revealed the Tigers are still shopping for starting pitching help.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required), Detroit is in contact with both Lucas Giolito and Chris Bassitt, however the chances they could land either may depend on what happens with the Tarik Skubal arbitration case.

Tigers in Touch with Free Agent Aces, But Skubal Complicate Things

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Detroit Tigers continue to explore the starting-pitching market, talking to free-agent right-handers Lucas Giolito and Chris Bassitt, among others, according to a person briefed on their conversations," Rosenthal wrote. "The potential for an addition might be less likely if they lose their arbitration case with left-hander Tarik Skubal and end up paying him $32 million instead of $19 million."

Clearly, Detroit would like to add more to their pitching staff, however they are seemingly very content letting finances get in the way of going for it in 2026 with Skubal. Should they somehow win the arbitration case, they are getting the best pitcher on the planet at a bargain.

If not though, it sounds like $32 million for Skubal is going to prevent them from adding around him in potentially the final year he's even with the team.

As for the options Rosenthal mentioned in Giolito and Bassitt, each would provide a huge boost.

Both Bassitt and Giolito Would Help Tigers Tremendously

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Giolito is coming off his best season since 2021, posting a 3.41 ERA and 1.290 WHIP in his lone season with the Boston Red Sox for a 2.1 bWAR over 26 starts with an impressive record of 10-4.

Bassitt meanwhile put up similar figures after coming out on fire to start the year, finishing with a 3.96 ERA and 1.327 WHIP with a 2.1 bWAR across 32 appearances (31 starts) in the final year of his contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Neither are likely to command a lucrative long-term contract, however each could be the exact kind of buy low candidate Scott Harris looks for this time of year, and either could help the rotation depth by giving another dependable arm.

If the weeks keep going by and one of Bassitt or Giolito -- or others in the same category -- remain available, look for Detroit to become involved and try to land one of them. However, if they lose their case with Skubal, perhaps fans may have to be content with what they already have.

