Kevin McGonigle’s Hot Start Has Scott Harris and A.J. Hinch Taking Notice

The Detroit Tigers knew that top prospect Kevin McGonigle was going to make an impact on the franchise; they just didn't know that it would happen sooner rather than later. Safe to say that through the first few games of the 2026 campaign, McGonigle has put the baseball world on notice.

His success at the plate and in the field has helped the Tigers get their feet wet this year. McGonigle has arguably been the best hitter for Detroit through the first few games, and that comes as no surprise if you were paying attention to what he was doing consistently in spring training.

It's one thing to get the baseball world on notice, but before this moment, it took two Tigers leaders to recognize the talent they had at their disposal: Manager A.J. Hinch and President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris.

Hinch and Harris' Evaluation of McGonigle Reveal

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch and president of baseball operations Scott Harris. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hinch and Harris both loved what they saw this spring from McGonigle, so much so that he deserved a spot on the opening day roster, not by favoritism or publicity, but by talent. Thus far, Hinch has loved what he's seen from who could be a generational hitter for Detroit.

"I think that if he feels prepared, he feels good, and I love that about him," Hinch told MLB Network Radio. "He's the type who has a purpose behind everything that he has done. Very intentional with his prep, very intentional with his game awareness, and I love that.

For a young hitter to burst onto the scene and perform to the standards McGonigle has thus far, it's a good sign that Detroit might have a more well-rounded lineup than originally thought going into the season.

Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris watches practice. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scott Harris has preached being all about letting these young players in the organization thrive, and that's exactly what he's doing by sending McGonigle to the big leagues rather than keeping him in the minors to begin the campaign.

"This roster is pretty good with or without Kevin, but we think it's better with him on it," Harris said. "It takes a lot of people in the modern game to put together the Kevin McGonigle story, and there are a lot of people in the Detroit Tigers organization that deserve a ton of credit for it."

McGonigle is in search of his first major league home run, while he carries a .357 AVG/.471 OBP/.500 SLG/ .971 OPS going into the latter half of the second series of the season.