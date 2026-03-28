Tigers Roll as Rookie Star Stays Hot to Set Up Veteran Closer's First Save

The Detroit Tigers are 2-0 to begin 2026, as they took down the San Diego Padres for the second game in a row. On the backs of strong pitching and more clutch hitting from the newest man on the roster, if the Tigers keep playing like this, it's a scenario for success.

In this offseason, several fans and analysts believed that the Tigers would be competitive in adding a veteran bat to this lineup, to avoid leaving runners on base as much as they did in high-stakes situations. They didn't go that route and made that decision look planned.

Kevin McGonigle, who made the roster out of spring training and ranked as the second-best prospect in the MLB going into the season, has been hitting like he's been in the league for years. Not only did his debut go well, but the Tigers have a gem on their hands with the kind of hitter McGonigle is at the plate.

McGonigle's Stellar Two Days at the Plate

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler (13) celebrates with third baseman Kevin McGonigle (7) after hitting a two-run home run. | David Frerker-Imagn Images

On paper, it's not surprising to see that the pitching staff has been strong to begin the season, but it's been the offense, led by McGonigle, getting the job done. He went 4-for-5 in his debut and had a stellar at-bat late in the game to give the Tigers the lead.

After battling at the plate, McGonigle ripped an RBI single to drive in two runners, pushing the Detroit lead to 4-2. McGonigle would come around to score himself, standing out as the best player on the team so far.

KEVIN McGONIGLE IS BUILT FOR THIS. pic.twitter.com/qDivZmhufv — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 28, 2026

McGonigle's first impression in the big leagues has been everything that the Tigers wanted from him when they called him up. The only thing that will make this opening series better for the rookie is if he collects his first major league home run before heading to Arizona to face the Diamondbacks.

Jansen Makes Statement in Tigers Debut

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres. | David Frerker-Imagn Images

An overlooked signing this offseason was that of Kenley Jansen, as he continues to climb the all-time saves leaders list following a strong debut with the Tigers. Jansen shut the door on the game with three strikeouts, throwing some nasty pitches along the way.

While Jansen isn't in his prime anymore, his leadership and electric fastball are standing the test of time. The longevity and success will only rub off on the rest of the bullpen, primarily Kyle Finnegan and Will Vest, the three-headed monster in the back end of the bullpen.