MLB Writer Paints Troubling Tigers Scenario if Things Go Awry in 2026

It has been a big week in terms of news surrounding the Detroit Tigers. Star pitcher Tarik Skubal won his arbitration case and was awarded $32 million for the 2026 season, which he enters as a pending free agent following the season.

As a client of Scott Boras, don't expect an extension to be in line anytime soon. Boras loves it when his clients hit the market to find their top value.

Detroit and president of baseball operations Scott Harris then came out of nowhere to sign former Houston Astros right-hander Framber Valdez to get the Tigers maybe the best 1-2 punch in the majors. It sets up manager A.J. Hinch and his team to be the team to beat in the American League Central Division.

However, if things don't go as planned leading up to the trade deadline in early August, the Tigers might be forced to make some very tough decisions with Skubal. Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe (subscription required) painted a scenario where things could get really dicey in Detroit in the middle of the summer.

Tigers Could Face Difficult Trade Deadline Decision

There is likely friction right now between the Tigers and Skubal, not something you ever want, with the arbitration case. If things don't go well and fall apart come the trade deadline, could Harris and the front office entertain moving Skubal rather than risking losing him for nothing next winter?

"Obviously, the Tigers should be the top contenders in the AL Central, if not prohibitive favorites. But what if their season goes off the rails? Skubal and/or Valdez would be huge trade chips for president of baseball operations Scott Harris. Given the resources of the Dodgers, Mets, and Yankees, the Tigers would almost have no choice but to trade Skubal if they fall out of contention. It’s going to be a very interesting season in Detroit,'' Abraham wrote.

Things would really have to go off the rails for it to get to the point where Harris and the Tigers even entertain trading Skubal. Detroit signed Valdez to form a formidable top-of-the-rotation with Skubal and one that could dominate in the postseason if healthy. The Tigers have pushed all their chips in for 2026 and even signed Valdez for beyond should they lose Skubal.

The first three-plus months of the season are going to be telling for Detroit and what may or may not happen at the trade deadline. Again, things would really have to fall apart for them to be in a position to entertain offers for Skubal, but anything is possible. If he is available, Harris could cash in with a huge haul in return.

