Ranking the Top 3 Detroit Tigers Standouts After 10 Games

The Detroit Tigers' 2026 campaign through 10 games hasn't started the way some would expect, definitely not if you ask the players, but there's still a long season ahead. As the weather continues to heat up, hopefully the Tigers will as well.

But instead of looking down on what has happened over 10 games with Detroit, there are some positive points to consider, mainly a handful of players who have looked stellar to begin the season.

As the Tigers continue their three-game series in Minnesota against the Twins, here are the best three Detroit players ranked through the first 10 games of the campaign, in order.

1. INF Colt Keith

Detroit Tigers third baseman Colt Keith (33) looks on. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

There's no doubt about it, Colt Keith has been the best hitter on the roster through the first ten games of 2026. Getting robbed by Chase Field in Arizona of two home runs didn't stop him, as he still holds a batting average well over .300.

He's collected 12 hits, five of which have been doubles, and has scored seven times in 10 games. He might not walk, but if he's making contact, he's finding gaps through the infield and the outfield. He's been such a good hitter that his Baseball Savant page is filled with red, which equates to good.

If Keith were to hit with a little more power through the next ten games of the season, and so on, he could become the breakout player the Tigers need in his third year in the majors.

2. INF Kevin McGonigle

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle (7) fields a ground ball against the Minnesota Twins. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

It would be wrong not to include Kevin McGonigle on this list, as he's blossomed into a top-tier prospect thriving at the MLB level that the Tigers haven't seen in a long time. Sure, he's cooled off a tad from the first series, but his bat in the lineup is way more valuable than when on the bench.

His versatility to play both shortstop and third base has helped manager A.J. Hinch so far, as he will only get better as the season progresses. With his first major league home run still on the horizon, fans have nothing to worry about with McGonigle making contact with the ball until then.

Similar to Keith, McGonigle's Baseball Savant page is flooded with red, but that's what happens when you hold a .834 OPS.

3. SP Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez of the Detroit Tigers throws a pitch during Opening Day at Comerica Park. | David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Framber Valdez has been everything that Detroit wanted and more when they signed him this offseason. He was successful in spring training and carried that momentum over into his first two starts of the 2026 campaign.

Shutting out the St. Louis Cardinals in the Tigers' home opener, Valdez has a 0.75 ERA with 10 strikeouts in two starts. He will conclude the series against the Twins, but from a longevity standpoint, the one-two punch of the Tigers' rotation has been as advertised to begin 2026.