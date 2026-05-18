A Once-Hot Detroit Tigers Bat Has Become a Growing Concern

The Detroit Tigers entered 2026 with some of the highest expectations across Major League Baseball. In what could be the final year of having Tarik Skubal on the roster, the Tigers spent some money this offseason; however, the results haven't been in their favor despite the money being on the books.

Detroit looks to take down the Cleveland Guardians in a four-game series at Comerica Park, and one way they do that is by getting production up and down the lineup. One of the hottest hitters to start the season for the Tigers has cooled off considerably, though many wouldn't think that at face value.

Colt Keith's Gone Cold

Detroit Tigers third baseman Colt Keith (33) sends a ball down the left field line. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colt Keith started his third year in the league on the right foot, hitting the cover off the ball in late March and throughout April. Keith's strong start gave fans hope that he would become the breakout player Detroit has waited for, but that quickly came to a halt.

Earlier this season, Keith hit a handful of fly balls that looked primed to be home runs but stayed in the ballpark. As of late, it's been very rare to see Keith give a baseball a ride, something the Tigers need more of right now as they try to climb back into the AL Central standings.

Homer-less through 129 at-bats, Keith has driven in six RBIs and holds a .295 AVG, though in May thus far, Keith has hit .216 with 16 strikeouts in 37 at-bats.

The overall average isn't the issue; it's the lack of power in a bat that has shown in the past to be a slugger at the plate. In 59 games with Triple-A Toledo in 2023, Keith hit 14 home runs. He's hit 13 in back-to-back seasons for Detroit.

In fact, last season in May, Keith hit three home runs with 11 RBIs and batted .288 at the plate in 80 at-bats with an .838 OPS.

Regardless of being a singles machine, Keith has had limited clutch moments in crucial spots for Detroit, despite hitting a walk-off single against the Kansas City Royals earlier this year. The OPS sits at .692 on the season, with a .536 OPS thus far through May.

Detroit Tigers third baseman Colt Keith (33) hits a single. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Lifting the ball should help Keith more, or rather, just finding ways to be more relaxed at the plate, like how he looked to begin the season. Everyone on the roster is trying to become the sparkplug to get back into the win column, but almost every at-bat is filled with tension right now.

If Keith can lift his month batting average to higher than .250 with some clutch hits and potentially staying in to face a left-hander on the mound rather than being replaced for a pinch hitter, he should start to get some confidence back, something this team needs more now than ever.