Three Exciting Tigers Prospects to Watch Entering 2026 Season
The end of the Detroit Tigers' season was a bit of a roller coaster. In September, it looked like they might end up missing out on the playoffs. They squeaked in, beating their division rival Cleveland Guardians in the Wild Card series before losing the ALDS in five games to the Seattle Mariners.
The Tigers are set up to make playoff runs for a while with a talented lineup and the best starter in baseball. On top of that, they have one of the most exciting minor league systems in the league, led by Kevin McGonigle and Max Clark. Though, it's even deeper than just the two stars at the top.
Detroit's roster isn't perfect and there is room for improvement despite how solid they've been. While McGonigle will get all of the hype, deservedly so, there are plenty of other prospects who will make their debuts in 2026 and others in the lower levels could vault themselves to the top of the Tigers' list after graduations throughout the year.
INF Hao-Yu Lee
Detroit acquired Lee at the 2023 deadline in a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies and in the two and a half seasons he's been with the Tigers, he's become one of the most impressive hitters in the system, ranked number six on the MLB Pipeline Tigers' top 30.
Lee would be a name to watch regardless of the roster situation, but the upcoming free agent class makes him all the more interesting. Last offseason, Detroit brought in Gleyber Torres on a one year deal to be their second baseman. After a great first half, he played through a hernia and struggled in the second half.
Torres finished the season with a 108 OPS+ and 2.9 bWAR and will look to get a long term deal this offseason. A recent report stated that the Tigers likely won't be the team to do that, which leaves an opportunity for Lee.
In 2024, Lee played 87 games at Double-A, hitting .298 with an .851 OPS. He was promoted to Triple-A and spent all of 2025 at that level. He set career highs in nearly every category, hitting 23 doubles, 8 triples, 14 homers and 61 RBIs while posting a .748 OPS. He also stole 22 bases and walked 65 times, showing good plate discipline.
He's still only 22-years-old and can playe second and third, positions that aren't exactly locked down, even after Zach McKinstry had a career year. Lee has developed into a solid hitter in every aspect and could make an impact at the big league level next season.
RHP Jaden Hamm
Detroit's biggest issue the past two seasons has been the lack of depth and trust in a starter behind Tarik Skubal. Casey Mize made an All-Star team, but was only allowed to go three innings in the postseason. The only other pitcher who went over 100 innings was Jack Flaherty, who had an ERA approaching five. They need more options in the rotation.
Enter Jaden Hamm, who is the number 10 prospect in the Tigers' system according to Pipeline. Hamm, 23, started 20 games in Double-A in 2025. In 88 innings, he posted a 4.70 ERA with 80 strikeouts. He missed over a month due to injury.
The right-hander took a step back from his 2024 season, where he was dominant at High-A. In 99 innings, he had a 2.64 ERA and struck out 122 batters, an 11.1 K/9. The injury may have affect Hamm throughout the 2025 season, but he could still make his debut in 2026.
Hamm has a mid-90s fastball and solid curveball as his best out pitch, along with a slider and a changeup. He's not going to start the season in the Majors, but with little pitching depth the Tigers have, he could be making his debut sooner rather than later.
RHP Malachi Witherspoon
Witherspoon was just drafted in the second round of the 2025 draft and might already be the most talented pitcher in the system. He and his brother Kyson, who was drafted in the first round, both played at the University of Oklahoma in 2025. Malachi struggled compared to his brother, but that doesn't diminish his celing.
Witherspoon threw 74.1 innings in 2025, posting a 5.09 ERA with 32 walks and 91 strikeouts. He struggled a little with control, but the strikeouts are what is so encouraging.
He sits mid-90s and has two 60-grade pitches, his curveball and slider. Those two pitches are hit best out pitches, part of the reason he had an 11 K/9 this past season.
Pipeline does have concerns, saying his fastball "lacks life" and that working only out of the stretch "leaves him with fringy control and below-average command because he doesn't repeat his mechanics." All of this leads them to saying he needs to change his fastball and could even end up as a reliever.
It's too early to tell for that, as he is just 21 years old and has yet to throw a professional inning. All of that intrigue is what will make Witherspoon such a fascinating prospect and someone to keep an eye on next year. If he works on his mechanics and puts everything together, he has the chance to make a real leap in this system.