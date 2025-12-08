Three Players Tigers Could Trade During MLB Winter Meetings in Orlando

The Detroit Tigers have hit a ceiling. It’s called the American League Division Series.

The last two postseasons the Tigers have lost in that round in two heartbreaking five-game series — the first to Cleveland in 2024 and then to Seattle in 2025. Next season, 2026, is all about trying to position the team to get over that hump.

The Tigers could pursue more offense and shore up a position of need at third base by attempting to sign Alex Bregman again. They could seek a bona fide closer from the dwindling pool of free agents. Or they could try and land another starting pitcher.

The Tigers to look to make a trade. And, no, not Tarik Skubal. Odds are the Tigers will hang onto him. But trades are possible to address needs. One could happen this week. Or, the Tigers could lay the groundwork this week in Orlando.

Here are three realistic options on the 40-man roster that could be traded that don’t include Skubal.

Thayron Liranzo

GREG WOHLFORD/ERIE TIMES-NEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers moved him to the 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. But they also have a glut of catchers with starter Dillon Dingler, backup Jake Rogers and another well-thought of prospect in Eduardo Valencia. Liranzo hasn’t made his MLB debut yet, but the fact that the Tigers have so many catchers on the 40-man makes him an intriguing target for catcher-needy teams.

He struggled at Double-A Erie last season with a slash of .206/.308/.351 with 11 home runs and 45 RBI. But he’s hit for 20 home runs in the minor leagues, and he has a good make-up for the position. The Top 30 prospect could be included in a deal to bring a veteran bat or pitcher, especially given Detroit’s depth.

Zach McKinstry

Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

One of the glue guys of this team, he’s a quality utility player who became their third baseman after Jace Jung washed out in the regular season. But this is a sell high situation for the Tigers. He’s under team control for two more seasons, a cheap keeper in arbitration and coming off a career season that makes him intriguing trade bait. He slashed .259/.333/.438 with 12 home runs and 49 RBI.

Because he has position flex after playing six different positions last year, the Tigers don’t have to be hung up with finding him a position fit. They only need a trade partner to see McKinstry’s utility potential and be willing to give up value at a position of need. Of Detroit’s position players, he’s the most tradeable piece.

Javier Baez

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This falls in the salary dump category. The Tigers would love nothing more than to get out from under the remaining two years of his $140 million deal — that’s nearly $47 million — and use that to try and re-sign Skubal. Fortunately, Detroit can interest teams in what looked like a rejuvenated Baez in 2025.

He had his best season in four years in Detroit, as he slashed .257/.282/.398 with 12 home runs and 57 RBI. He’s entering his age 33 season and his skills are declining, but he turned himself into a more versatile player last season. He accepted playing outfield for the first time, logging 53 games at center field, in addition to playing 63 games at short and 23 more at third base.

Detroit could present him like this — a World Series winner with a rejuvenated bat who is willing to play wherever he’s needed. A needy team might just bite on that pitch.

Recommended Articles