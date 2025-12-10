The Detroit Tigers entered the offseason expected to add to their pitching staff both in the bullpen and in the starting rotation, they have made several moves to do that.

Up until this week, the most signifiant one yet was a controversial signing of right-hander Drew Anderson via the KBO on a rather lucrative contract, but on Tuesday night, a massive domino fell in Orlando at the winter meetings.

News broke late Tuesday evening that the Tigers had agreed to terms on a two-year deal for veteran reliever Kyle Finnegan, who they picked up in July at the trade deadline. The contract is worth at least $19 million and potentially up to $20 million, however this is a massive bargain for Detroit given what the market has looked like so far.

Tigers Got Phenomenal Deal in Finnegan Signing

Detroit Tigers pitcher Kyle Finnegan (64) throws against Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning during ALDS Game 5 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Detroit missed out on former St. Louis Cardinals reliever Ryan Helsley -- who they were actually pursuing as a starter -- the market looked a bit bleak. Helsley signed a two-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles to stay in the bullpen worth $28 million, and his performance down the stretch was dreadful.

After being traded at the deadline to the New York Mets, Helsley posted a 7.20 ERA and 1.80 WHIP over 22 appearances. Finnegan meanwhile was fantastic after arriving to the Tigers, pitching to a 1.50 ERA and 0.72 WHIP to compile a 0.8 bWAR over just 16 appearances, striking out 23 and walking just four in 18 innings.

If Helsley was able to cash in following the worst stretch of his career, it stood to reason that Finnegan would be due for a huge pay raise coming off the best stretch of his. Instead, he gets $4 million less than Helsley in AAV and returns to Detroit on a team-friendly contract.

Tigers Can Build Bullpen Around Finnegan After Signing

Detroit Tigers pitcher Kyle Finnegan (64) reacts after pitching sixth inning against Cleveland Guardians at Game 3 of AL wild-card series at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Finnegan's presence in Detroit's bullpen clears up a few massive questions headed into the 2026 season. For one, signing him likely indicates he will be the team's closer, thus allowing Will Vest to return into the setup role he's so dominant in.

Keeping Finnegan has a trickle down impact in that he will be able to handle the most high leverage situations with ease while Vest is going to be locked in to set him up, putting less strain on the rest of the bullpen by answering that question.

The Tigers could and likely still will make additional moves in the bullpen to round it out, but it's safe to say Finnegan will probably be the key acquisition there this offseason. Most fans are thrilled to welcome the seasoned right-hander back to the Motor City after his run, and if he can do it over a full season then Detroit will be in business.

After collecting four regular season saves down the stretch, the Tigers will look to see that number go way up over the course of a full season as Finnegan finds his home and Detroit finds its closer.

