Tigers Are 'Certain to Decline' Option of This Bullpen Arm
The Detroit Tigers have to figure out how they are going to get over the hump of the ALDS.
While the 2024 experience was an incredible one considering they were sellers ahead of that year's trade deadline, this season was different based on the fact they were one of the best teams in baseball throughout virtually the entire campaign.
One area that let them down this year was their pitching staff. Injuries to Jackson Jobe, Alex Cobb and Reese Olson didn't help matters. And neither did the underwhelming performance of Jack Flaherty and others.
The Tigers tried to fix things ahead of the trade deadline when they acquired multiple arms, but only one really panned out when Kyle Finnegan became a shutdown high-leverage man for them down the stretch.
Detroit was hoping they would get two of those types of relievers when they also acquired Paul Sewald. However, he didn't make his team debut until Sept. 18 and only appeared in four games where he gave up two runs, which caused them not to use him in the playoffs.
Tigers Not Expected to Pick Up Option for Paul Sewald
Because of that, it shouldn't be too big of a surprise that the Tigers aren't expected to pick up his $10 million mutual option for the 2026 season, with Evan Woodberry of MLive going a step further and stating Detroit is "certain to decline" Sewald's option.
That doesn't mean they couldn't pursue a reunion, but the right-handed veteran didn't show anything this year that suggests he should be making that amount of money next season. So it's a smart play by the Tigers to decline their end of the mutual option to make him a free agent, however, it also highlights some of the frustrations this fanbase has had with the front office.
Trade to Acquire Paul Sewald Looks Even Worse Now
President of baseball operations Scott Harris knew that Sewald had this mutual option in his contract when they acquired him. And he likely knew he was going to decline it. But the fact remains that Sewald didn't look like someone who could help them coming down the stretch of the 2025 season.
He only appeared in 18 games for the Cleveland Guardians before he was placed on the injured list due to a right shoulder strain. When he was healthy, he had a 4.70 ERA and a batting average against of .246. So it wasn't surprising to see him be a non-factor for the Tigers when they were finally able to activate him.
Harris tried to buy-low on a veteran arm who has had success in the past, but it backfired on him. Now, the expectation is they are going to let him walk this winter, which should get Detroit back in the market for more high-end relievers.