Tigers Finalize Austin Slater Roster Decision Before Opening Day

The Detroit Tigers are five days from Opening Day, and the final roster spots are being decided right now. One of those decisions was made on the outfield depth front, and it did not go the way Austin Slater was hoping.

Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic posted on X about the move.

"The Tigers granted OF Austin Slater his unconditional release. Slater was able to exercise a release clause if not added to the team's roster by today. He is now a free agent."

The Tigers granted OF Austin Slater his unconditional release. Slater was able to exercise a release clause if not added to the team's roster by today.



He is now a free agent. — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) March 21, 2026

Slater signed with Detroit back in February on a minor league deal that included a spring training invite and a $2 million base salary if he made the big league club. Because he had six or more years of MLB time, his contract came with automatic opt-out dates built in under the collective bargaining agreement.

March 21 was the first of three. If Detroit did not add him to the 40-man roster by that date, he could force a decision, and the Tigers had 48 hours to either promote him or let him go.

They let him go. And given how crowded the outfield picture got this spring, it was not a surprise.

What Austin Slater's Release Means for the Detroit Tigers Roster

Kerry Carpenter | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter are locked into everyday roles, with Carpenter splitting time between the outfield corners and designated hitter. Parker Meadows, Matt Vierling, Wenceel Pérez, and Jahmai Jones all round out a crowded outfield and DH mix.

There was simply no obvious opening for another right-handed platoon outfielder.

And Slater can be that kind of player on the right roster. He spent most of his career with the San Francisco Giants building a reputation as a right-handed bat against left-handed pitching, posting a career .267/.357/.430 slash line against southpaws across more than 1,000 plate appearances.

Detroit is one of the most platoon-heavy teams in baseball, so the fit made sense when they signed him in February.

His 2025 season complicated things, though. He hit just .216 across 65 games split between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, with a meniscus tear and a hamstring strain eating into his availability and likely his production, too.

Slater is now a free agent and free to sign with any team. With Opening Day just five days away across the league, a team looking for a veteran corner outfielder who knows how to handle a platoon role could come calling. For the Tigers, the outfield is largely sorted, and the focus shifts entirely to March 26 in San Diego.