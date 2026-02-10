Tigers Beat Out Yankees to Sign Veteran and Bolster Outfield Depth

The Detroit Tigers have made another signing on what has already been a busy Tuesday afternoon so far.

Not long after the initial news broke that Detroit was bringing Justin Verlander home on a one-year deal, Jon Heyman of the New York Post has reported the Tigers have agreed to terms on a minor league deal with veteran outfielder Austin Slater.

Slater was also engaged in talks to return to the New York Yankees, but instead came to Detroit to try to compete for a roster spot.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Robert Murray of FanSided clarified that it was, in fact, a minor league deal, but it does contain an invite to spring training and will be worth $2 million if he makes the roster with another potential $500,000 in incentives.

Tigers Add Outfield Depth in Slater Ahead of Spring Training

New York Yankees right fielder Austin Slater | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Slater may have an uphill battle to make the roster, but after the way the outfield was ravaged with injuries last spring, he becomes an excellent insurance policy should someone end up going down in camp.

In 2025, the 33-year-old spent time with both the Yankees and Chicago White Sox, finishing the year with a slash line of .216/.270/.372 in 65 games. The offensive numbers are not great, but he is versatile enough to play all three positions and has had some nice seasons in the past.

From 2021-2023 with the San Francisco Giants, Slater played in 343 games and had a 3.7 bWAR with a very solid slash line of .257/.345/.412. Though he does not offer a ton in the power department, Slater could be a capable fourth outfielder for Detroit.

Tigers Did Not Have Much Backup Plan for Outfield

Detroit Tigers' Scott Harris and A.J. Hinch | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last year, Detroit had to rely on the likes of Manuel Margot and Ryan Kreidler early in the season when they dealt with injuries, neither of whom was a very viable plan.

By shelling out some cash to Slater, the Tigers have a much better situation should they find themselves down an outfielder at some point, and he also brings a ton of MLB experience into camp this week.

As a veteran who has played nearly 700 big league games, it's not a flashy signing for Detroit, but it is one that could wind up paying dividends down the line.

Don't miss out on any news or analysis. Take a moment and sign up for our free newsletter and get content delivered straight to your mailbox daily!

Recommended Articles