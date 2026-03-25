Tigers Finalize Opening Day Roster as Bullpen Battle Comes to an End

The Detroit Tigers head into their 2026 opener against the San Diego Padres with their roster officially set. The position player picture had been mostly clear for days, but the bullpen kept things interesting right up until the end.

Reporter Evan Petzold confirmed the final bullpen call, reporting that Enmanuel De Jesus and Brant Hurter had won the last two spots.

Brenan Hanifee has been optioned to Triple-A Toledo. #Tigers https://t.co/To9KgbZb85 — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) March 24, 2026

Six spots were already locked in before that: Kenley Jansen, Will Vest, Kyle Finnegan, Tyler Holton, Drew Anderson, and Connor Seabold. That left three pitchers competing for two.

Hanifee had been one of Detroit's most-used relievers in 2025, throwing 54 games and 60 innings, so this was not a simple call.

But De Jesus had a dominant spring, posting a 0.00 ERA across nine innings with 10 strikeouts, and Hurter gave Hinch another reliable left-handed arm. In the end, Hanifee was the odd man out.

The bullpen now carries three left-handers, which gives manager A.J. Hinch real matchup flexibility heading into the regular season. That is exactly the kind of depth the Tigers prioritized when constructing this roster through the offseason.

Drew Anderson's versatile role adds another dimension to that bullpen. He can start or relieve as needed, giving Hinch options most teams do not have.

Tigers Opening Day Roster: Who Made It and Who Was Sent Down

A.J. Hinch | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the position player side, Wenceel Pérez, Jace Jung, and Trei Cruz were all optioned to Triple-A Toledo. Pérez was the most notable cut. He had emerged as a versatile piece for Hinch, playing all three outfield spots and bringing a background in both middle infield positions from his time in the minors.

His spring told a different story, though. He went 6 for 38 with no extra-base hits and 12 strikeouts, which made it nearly impossible to keep him over Parker Meadows, who had sharpened his contact in the back half of camp and ultimately won the outfield spot.

Meadows making it is more of a final audition than a reward. He turns 27 in November, has one minor-league option left, and the Tigers need real answers from him this season. If the bat goes cold again, Detroit has options ready behind him.

Here is the full Detroit Tigers 2026 Opening Day roster:

Catchers: Dillon Dingler, Jake Rogers

Infielders: Colt Keith, Kevin McGonigle, Spencer Torkelson, Gleyber Torres

Utility/Bench: Javier Báez, Zach McKinstry

Outfielders: Kerry Carpenter, Riley Greene, Jahmai Jones, Parker Meadows, Matt Vierling

Starting Pitchers: Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal, Framber Valdez, Justin Verlander

Relievers: Drew Anderson, Enmanuel De Jesus, Kyle Finnegan, Tyler Holton, Brant Hurter, Kenley Jansen, Connor Seabold, Will Vest

The bullpen question is answered, McGonigle is in, and Detroit heads to San Diego with a roster that looks ready to compete. Now the games actually count.