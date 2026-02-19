Tigers Release First Look at Brand New Alternate Uniforms for This Season

The Detroit Tigers have released a first look at their brand new alternate uniforms that will be worn both at home and on the road this season in a social media announcement they have been teasing for weeks.

Being worn for select games, it's an orange top with the iconic Olde English D on the front of the home edition of the jerseys, while the road feature a navy top reading 'Detroit' across the front in the iconic Tigers font.

Both feature a navy blue hat with an orange Olde English D, however the brim of each hat is orange to match the logo instead of the traditional navy.

The home orange edition is going to be worn at Comerica Park on Fridays this season, while the navy will come out for select games on the road as the organization enters a new era in terms of uniforms and the new threads join a rotation the navy city connect jerseys.

Tigers New Uniforms Feature Some Very Cool Design Aspects

The home orange uniforms feature a couple of things that fans will absolutely love including a sleeve patch with the old vintage logo as well as stripes to give the jerseys an even more classic look as a nod to the history of the organization.

According to the team, fans will be able to purchase the new merchandise including jerseys and hats in The D Shop starting on Friday, February 20, which will be open from 10:00 a.m. EST to 7:00 p.m. EST.

Tigers Brass Weighs in On New Threads

A general view is seen of Detroit Tigers' Comerica Park | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

"We’re proud to introduce these new uniforms, which have been years in the making," said litch Sports + Entertainment president and CEO Ryan Gustafson in a statement. "We believe it’s important to ask fans what matters to them, and constantly hear responses centered around getting more creative with merchandise, exploring alternate jerseys, incorporating more elements from uniforms worn by the 1984 team, and steering into the color orange.

"Our creative team developed hundreds of concepts that were debated by colleagues in the front office, fans in focus groups, and players in the clubhouse. What you see today is a result of nearly everyone being drawn to the alignment between our existing uniforms and new alternates, featuring the iconic Olde English ‘D’ and script Detroit, while bringing navy and orange to the forefront. These uniforms are thoroughly rooted in our tradition -- fresh takes on Detroit classics -- pushing us to evolve with authenticity in mind, just like our city has for centuries."

