Tigers Boss Says Top Prospect Kevin McGonigle to Start Spring Training Opener

Detroit Tigers fans who already could not wait to see their team take the field for the first time in spring training this weekend just got another massive reason to be excited.

Detroit manager A.J. Hinch spoke to the press on Thursday morning and revealed that the lineup for the opening exhibition game on Saturday afternoon against the New York Yankees will feature top prospect Kevin McGonigle starting at the shortstop position.

Though opinions seem to vary on how realistic McGonigle's Opening Day roster chances are, it seems the organization is at the very least giving him the runway to prove why he should in fact get his shot right out of the gate.

Tigers Giving McGonigle Chance to Steal Roster Spot

Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"One of the things the young guys need is to experience something," Hinch said via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. "It sounds super simple, but just play with the guy – play next to that guy. You need that experience of doing something with the boys to start to settle in."

Even that quote, while on the surface not exactly earth-shattering from Hinch, is just another indicator that this team believes McGonigle is an important piece for this year's team, and for that reason they want him to be ready.

The 21-year-old would have to perform absolutely out of this world in games to have a real chance at being the team's Opening Day starting shortstop, however he has certainly done just that at every level of competition he has faced so far.

Most insiders believe McGonigle is going to have to get at least some Triple-A action in order to show he's ready for the show, but giving him the start in the first spring training game is the organization telling him he can earn the job now for Detroit.

What Can Tigers Fans Expect from McGonigle on Saturday?

Detroit Tigers assistant Alan Trammell, infielder Kevin McGonigle, and shortstop Javier Báez | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the long-term, McGonigle likely projects as a second baseman, but with that out of the cards for this year, his best path to playing time will be the left side of the infield. Defensively, his glove is a step or two behind his elite bat, which is the biggest reason why he is not projected to make the roster.

Because of this, it would not be shocking to see the youngster look a bit overwhelmed in the field, but anyone who is in Florida is of course there to see the hitting ability of one of the best offensive prospects Detroit has ever seen.

McGonigle slashed .305/.408/.583 across 88 games in High-A and Double-A in 2025, seemingly getting even more power after the promotion to Erie. How many at-bats he gets Saturday remains to be seen, however it should be interesting against Yankees top pitching prospect Elmer Rodríguez.

This is the shot McGonigle has been waiting all winter for, and it's hard to believe it's finally here. It should be a huge moment for the Tigers' organization when the potential future face of the franchise takes the field on Saturday.

