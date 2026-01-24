Tigers Future Built Around Rise of Highly Talented Prospect Quartet

The Detroit Tigers are worthy of criticism that they haven’t done enough to improve their offense through free agency this offseason.

But there may be a good reason why Detroit isn’t pushing to sign long-term free agents. It likely has to do with the star prospects they have in their farm system.

Recently, Baseball America (subscription required) and MLB Pipeline released their first list of Top 100 prospects for the 2026 season. Both sites listed for Tigers among the Top 100. Both sites agreed on those four prospects, starting with a player that could reach the Majors this season.

Kevin McGonigle

So many people are excited to watch Kevin McGonigle’s MLB debut in 2026, including myself.



He was so impressive that he was the only player in the minors with 15+ HR, a K% below 15%, and a wRC+ of over 160.



80-grade hit tool with elite plate disciplinepic.twitter.com/q5ZMCFbxCv — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) January 20, 2026

Baseball America listed McGonigle as the No. 2 prospect while MLB Pipeline listed him at No. 2. The only player ranked ahead of his on both sites was Pittsburgh’s Konnor Griffin, the 19-year-old star who is already at Double-A Erie.

Tigers leadership has said this offseason that McGonigle could have the chance to compete for a Major League job in spring training. He’s certainly on a trajectory that could lead to that. Last season he was named to the All-MiLB Prospect First Team and a Baseball America Minor League All-Star. He won the Arizona Fall League’s most valuable player.

He slashed .305/.408/.583 with 19 home runs and 80 RBI with Double-A Erie last season and then slashed .362/.500/.710 in 19 games in the AFL. He’s the brightest star in the organization.

Max Clark

Max Clark enters 2026 as the No. 1 outfield prospect 🔥



Throwback to him bringing that "Spark" to the Futures Game 👏 pic.twitter.com/TEdPE8UZqp — MLB (@MLB) January 22, 2026

Baseball America listed Clark as the No. 6 prospect while MLB Pipeline listed him at No. 10. The left-handed hitting outfielder is another rising star that could be in Detroit’s immediate future. He was the organization’s first-round pick in 2023 out of Franklin, Indiana. He’s been a consistent slugger in three minor league seasons, with a career slash of .270/.388/.422 with 25 home runs and 161 RBI.

He’s been an MLB Futures Game selection, named a top prospect in the Florida State League, a Midwest League postseason all-star and a Baseball America minor league all-star with Erie.

Bryce Rainer

19 years old. First pro action.



Bryce Rainer has 3 RBIs and a pair of hits today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/So08bw18F8 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 16, 2025

Baseball America listed Rainer as the No. 29 prospect while MLB Pipeline listed him at No. 35. Rainer is another first-round pick with a rising profile. He was the first-round pick in 2024 out of powerful Harvard-Westlake High School in Los Angeles. Detroit sat on him in 2024 and then unleashed him at Class-A Lakeland last season.

He got off to a hot start, as he slashed .288/.383/.448 with five home runs and 22 RBI in 35 games. But he dislocated his right shoulder in June and missed the rest of the season after surgery. Rainer is expected to be ready for spring training, but he needs a few years before he’ll be ready for Detroit.

Josue Briceño

American League catcher Josue Briceno of the Detroit Tigers (right). | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Baseball America listed Briceño as the No. 76 prospect while MLB Pipeline listed him at No. 40. Briceño has been with the organization since he was signed as an international free agent in January of 2022 out of Venezuela.

The 21-year-old’s progression through the system has been typical of international free agents signed as teenagers. He’s required time to develop, but last season he reached Erie for the first time after starting the year at High-A West Michigan. Combined he slashed .266/.383/.500 with 20 home runs and 76 RBI in 100 games. In a year or two he could be backing up Dillon Dingler in Detroit.

