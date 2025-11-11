Tigers' Infield Could Look a Lot Different in 2026 With These Two Moves
The Detroit Tigers are looking to build a consistent contender once again.
The expectations have risen after the Tigers came up just short in the ALDS to the Seattle Mariners. They took a big leap offensively in the first half of the season before taking a major step back following the All-Star break. There are plenty of questions surrounding Tarik Skubal's contract situation, but Detroit has to address other needs.
Second baseman Gleyber Torres is an unrestricted free agent. He's coming off a tremendous season with the Tigers and could command a lot of money. If Detroit is unable to retain him, there could be a change in the infield next year.
These are two realistic moves that could shake up the lineup.
Promoting Kevin McGonigle to Big Leagues
Kevin McGonigle is currently the second-ranked prospect in baseball. The 21-year old tore up the Arizona Fall League with a .385/.494/.754 slash line, five home runs and 19 RBIs in 17 games. He has yet to play a game at Triple-A, but there is a real possibility he could make the Opening Day roster.
Spencer Torkelson and Dillon Dingler are likely the only players that have a firm spot in the infield next season. Should Torres leave, second base is wide open and McGonigle could slide right in. The hype is only growing around this young phenom, so it could be worthwhile giving him a chance to start right away next year for Detroit.
Sign Alex Bregman to Be Everyday Third Baseman
The Tigers have a lot of flexibility this offseason. A big splash could be on the horizon, and third baseman Alex Bregman makes a perfect fit in Detroit. Zach McKinstry was solid at the hot corner, but a bat to bolster this lineup is exactly what could push them into a true AL contender.
Bregman hit 18 home runs with 62 RBIs in 2025 while missing 48 games. He's also a Gold Glove winner. He will have no shortage of suitors this offseason, but the Tigers are once again a compelling destination for the 31-year old.
By signing Bregman, that would give Detroit a consistent third baseman, and it could give the option for the front office to pursue trades featuring the other infielders on the roster. There was mutual interest between Bregman and the Tigers last year before he signed with the Boston Red Sox, so firing up those discussions again and landing him this time around would be huge.
Here is what the Tigers' infield could look like next season:
- First Base: Spencer Torkelson
- Second Base: Kevin McGonigle
- Shortstop: Javier Baez
- Third Base: Alex Bregman
Colt Keith and McKinstry are viable options, too. And if McGongile doesn't make the Opening Day roster, they could slot one of those guys in at second base or shortstop. But if they were able to land Bregman and McGonigle is ready for The Show, then this would be one of the best infields in baseball.